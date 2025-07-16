➔ SUPPORT US

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot against Ipswich (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Liverpool ‘ready to break transfer record again’ for £130m Alexander Isak

Liverpool’s interest in Newcastle striker Alexander Isak is genuine and there is a willingness to break the British transfer record again to sign him this summer.

The Mail‘s Dominic King is among those to report that Liverpool are “prepared to smash their transfer record for the second time this summer” to bring Isak to Anfield.

King’s update comes after widespread reports on Tuesday afternoon revealing club-to-club contact over a possible deal for the 25-year-old striker.

The Times‘ northern football correspondent Martin Hardy writes that Newcastle are “bracing themselves for an official offer” worth “in the region of £130 million.”

According to BBC Sport‘s Sami Mokbel, a package reaching that fee could “successfully get Isak out of St James’ Park.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, January 7, 2025: Newcastle United's goal-scorers Anthony Gordon (L) and Alexander Isak celebrates after during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 1st Leg match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United FC at the Emirates Stadium. Newcastle won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

That comes following a meeting between Eddie Howe and Isak’s agent earlier this month, with Newcastle eager to improve on his current £120,000-a-week contract after the player’s representative “ended talks of an extension last season.”

Hardy writes: “Liverpool had previously played down any interest in the player, but always with the caveat that there may be interest if they were given encouragement a player as good as Isak was available.”

While Newcastle‘s public insistence is that Isak is not for sale, an approach will not have come unless his camp had communicated to Liverpool that he would be ready to move.

Though it has been repeatedly stressed that he would be brought in to play alongside Isak, and not replace him, the Magpies’ bid for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike is eye-opening.

Hugo Ekitike (Frankfurt 11) (Image: dpa/Alamy Live News

Ekitike is perhaps the most stylistically similar forward to the Sweden international currently available, and there is a sense that those claims from Tyneside are simply part of the dance.

More likely is that Ekitike will be brought in to take over from Isak – though Liverpool are also reported to hold an interest in the Frenchman.

That presents a possible ultimatum to Newcastle: do business for their current centre-forward or Liverpool will instead sign his younger, long-term replacement.

File photo dated 05-07-2024 of Florian Wirtz. Premier League champions Liverpool have agreed a club-record deal worth up to £116million to sign Florian Wirtz after Bayer Leverkusen finally settled on a fee for their playmaker. Issue date: Friday June 13, 2025.

Isak is Liverpool’s next high-profile target having already brought in the likes of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez in a busy transfer window.

Their £116 million deal for Wirtz broke not only the club’s transfer record but also represents the most expensive signing in British football history.

That could change soon enough, with all signs pointing towards Liverpool pushing hard for Isak – and, though less emphatic, it seems that a deal is certainly possible.

