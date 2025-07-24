It has been a huge day when it comes to Alexander Isak’s future after he told Newcastle he wishes to explore a transfer, while Hugo Ekitike has met his new teammates in Hong Kong.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

It has been one development after another when it comes to Isak after he was left out of Newcastle‘s pre-season tour, having told Newcastle of his desire to leave and explore his transfer options.

Liverpool “have enough financial wiggle room” to sign the 25-year-old, as per the i Paper, who, among others, maintain that Newcastle “believe they can keep him.”

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, however, has stressed that Liverpool “are still there” and “are not giving up” on a deal for Isak, and are ready to make a record bid if Newcastle open the door.

He adds Al Hilal are currently not in the picture, and that the Liverpool situation “is absolutely on and concrete” for a deal that would be worth over £120 million – what parallel universe are we living in?!

The Mail‘s Craig Hope, meanwhile, reports Liverpool are “readying a formal approach and, once that happens, Newcastle will have a decision to make.”

It is worth keeping in mind that there are a lot of pieces to the puzzle, including Newcastle needing to find a replacement before they allow Isak to leave, they won’t want their hand weakened – and Liverpool will be aware of that.

Hilariously, we have even had briefs that Man United have ‘ruled out’ a move for Isak. We’ll leave that one with you to chuckle over.

Read more here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

• Liverpool’s owners have underlined that they want to ‘behave like one of the biggest clubs in the world’ after winning the league – we can’t wait for the ironic ‘Reds have got no money’ chants!

• Bayern Munich are preparing another bid for Luis Diaz, upwards of £65 million, and now there is a suggestion of including a sell-on clause to sweeten the deal. It feels like when, not if

• Harvey Elliott has reiterated that while he “loves everything about the club,” he “needs to be selfish” when it comes to whether he will look for a transfer this summer

• Liverpool are part of a trial that allows alcohol to be consumed in the stands at all women’s home games in 2025/26 – it has been banned in the men’s game for 40 years

• Newcastle see Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko as an alternative if Isak is allowed to leave, which would be in addition to their attempts to sign Yoane Wissa. Not for sale, eh…(i Paper)

More from This Is Anfield With Hugo Ekitike officially unveiled, Joe Baker has taken a look at why Arne Slot wanted the Frenchman and what we can expect from his development at Anfield: “The hype around Ekitike is understandable. Yet it may be that Slot, as a brilliant man-manager, takes the 23-year-old out of the firing line more regularly than we might think in his first season, as he adapts to the rigours and pressures of such an intense league and the expectations of being a Liverpool centre forward. “To again take the example of Gimenez, Slot only started him in nine of his first 20 Eredivisie games. Indeed, it wasn’t until early February that he played his first full 90 minutes.” READ: Why Ekitike was wanted by Slot – and how he will be developed

Liverpool train in Hong Kong!

Watch Florian Wirtz‘s bag of tricks and Ekitike meet his new teammates for the first time on our YouTube channel here!

A 28-man squad trained on Thursday in Hong Kong, with Alexis Mac Allister the only one to sit out as he continues to get back to full fitness ahead of the new season.

Elsewhere in the football world today

• Aston Villa have told Man United that Ollie Watkins is not for sale at any price this summer – a second rejection for United from the same club, you love to see it (The Telegraph)

• Declan Rice is still making a point to mention the “so many injuries” Arsenal had last season, wonder what excuse they’ll come up with for 2025/26? (The Athletic)

• Roberto Firmino has traded Saudi Arabia for Qatar, signing for Al Sadd on a two-year deal – he was frozen out at Al Ahli, quite how is hard to believe!