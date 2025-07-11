Liverpool ‘receive £44.8m bid’ for Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz‘s situation remains a concern for Liverpool amid suggestions he is open to an exit, with reports in Germany claiming a first bid has now been made.

The noises from Diaz’s camp appear to be that the Colombian will be ready to Liverpool if he receives the right offer.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona are chief among his suitors and with his expiring in 2027 – and no talks ongoing with his club – the 28-year-old seems to be engineering an exit.

While Liverpool are adamant their No. 7 is not for sale that will not stop interested clubs, and the player’s representatives, from testing the waters.

German publication BILD have now claimed a first bid from Bayern worth €52 million (£44.8m), which is unsurprisingly described as “far below” his valuation.

A report from journalist Tobi Altschaffl is yet to be corroborated by other sources such as Sky Germany and kicker, but the information is likely to have come from Munich, rather than Merseyside or even Colombia.

Diaz’s ‘gentleman’s agreement’

It is reiterated that, according to sources in Spain, Diaz has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Liverpool that he could leave for around €80 million (£69.1m).

Clearly, if it is genuine, Bayern’s opening offer falls very short of that asking price and would require serious negotiation if a deal is to be brokered.

From Liverpool’s perspective, though, the situation is unchanged.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs – who is proving increasingly reliable following the change in the club’s recruitment structure – has even claimed on X that there has been “no formal bid received.”

“[There has been] zero engagement or encouragement from Liverpool other than outlining their position,” Jacobs wrote.

“Liverpool have no plans to allow Bayern to present or discuss any bid.”

While that may be posturing from those at Anfield to prompt an offer they cannot refuse, it seems an increasingly unlikely scenario given how adamant they are that Diaz is not for sale.

The popular theory is that Liverpool are positioning themselves for a bank-breaking offer from Saudi Arabia, with Al-Nassr among the clubs interested, in order to cash in on a player who will be 30 when his current deal expires.

Whether that proves to be the case, or is even possible, remains to be seen – but there is clearly a discord on the matter among those in England and Germany.

Diaz was part of the squad to report back for pre-season at the AXA Training Centre earlier this week and is likely to be involved in Sunday’s friendly at Preston.