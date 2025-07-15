Liverpool reject £59 million bid for Luis Diaz – player wants to leave

Liverpool have immediately rejected Bayern Munich‘s official £58.6 million bid for Luis Diaz, who has reportedly “made it clear to the club he wants to leave.”

Diaz’s future has been a growing topic of discussion amid much-publicised interest from Barcelona and Bayern Munich, plus Liverpool’s stance that he is not for sale.

A formal offer has since been tabled by the German champions, with The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reliably reporting that a bid worth €67.5million (£58.6m) was tabled and “immediately rejected.”

The most pertinent line from Ornstein, however, is that Diaz “has made clear to the club he wants to leave.”

Throughout the summer, Diaz has spoken of how he would be happy to stay at the club with or without a new deal, but that now appears to have changed.

• READ: Liverpool’s No. 9 transfer search is now a ‘priority’ – with Nunez ‘progress soon’

With the club’s stance on the matter having been readily pushed as them not wanting to sell nor eager to offer a new contract, it is understandable why Diaz would seek to look elsewhere.

Liverpool value Diaz at upwards of €100 million, with the report stressing that figure is “for accounting purposes rather than a sales position” as their stance has been “he is going nowhere.”

A figure they cannot refuse would, obviously, change their tune but Bayern Munich would have to return to the table with a significant increase if a deal is to be brokered.

On that note, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg adds on X that Bayern “are preparing a new offer” as the Colombian is their “top priority,” with personal terms not expected to be an issue.

Diaz remains a valuable member of Arne Slot‘s squad, and there will also be a consideration from Liverpool of strengthening their European rivals if they were to agree a deal with Bayern.

The player’s stance has now been made clear, though that could yet be posturing for a new deal, but that will not change how Liverpool manage the situation of a player who is still contracted for a further two years.