Liverpool reject Bayern Munich approach for Luis Diaz

Bayern Munich have been rebuffed from their attempt to make a move for Luis Diaz, with Liverpool maintaining that they are “not looking” to sell their No. 7 this summer.

Links to the German champions have grown louder for Diaz over the course of this week, with Sky Germany and Fabrizio Romano having both reported interest.

Now, The Times‘ Paul Joyce is among those to report that Liverpool have now “rejected an approach” from Bayern after their sporting director, Max Eberl, made contact with the Reds.

Liverpool also rejected an approach from Barcelona earlier in the summer, while the 28-year-old has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia, including from Al Nassr.

It comes amid a questionable stance from the Reds as they are said to be not actively looking to part ways with their No.7 nor are they planning to open talks over a new deal.

Diaz has two years left on his contract and at the end of last month it was claimed that the player and his camp are “upset with Liverpool’s stance,” as they “feel the club has gone back on their word.”

Reading between the lines, though, you sense Liverpool are waiting for an offer they cannot refuse and that has clearly not been on the table from Barcelona or Bayern Munich.

From the player’s perspective, you could understand any frustration as on one hand approaches for his services have been rebuffed all the while the club show no signs of a contract extension.

The 28-year-old, however, has previously said that he is “happy at Liverpool” and will be “content” with or without a new deal. As ever, take the words of a footballer with a large pinch of salt.

It sets up an intriguing few weeks ahead in the transfer window when it comes to Liverpool forwards, with Napoli also “unable to agree” a fee for Darwin Nunez as the Reds’ asking price is deemed too high for the Italian club.

Liverpool are reportedly seeking in excess of £55 million for the Uruguayan, who they signed in 2022 for a then-record £85 million.