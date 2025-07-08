Liverpool are reported to have turned down an offer from Napoli for Darwin Nunez, with the Serie A champions’ interest likely to prompt further bids.

Nunez has been widely expected to leave Liverpool this summer, albeit with sad developments elsewhere in Arne Slot‘s attack raising question over any outgoings.

Despite the loss of Diogo Jota there now appears to be progress over the futures of both Nunez and Luis Diaz, with the Uruguayan subject of a bid from Napoli.

Sky Sports have relayed information from their colleagues in Italy, with reporter Rob Dorsett claiming that Liverpool “have made it pretty clear they are prepared to listen to offers.”

This comes following a bid worth up to €55 million (£47.5m), with €50 million up front and a further €5 million in add-ons, with the Italian club “prepared to pay him up to £100,000 a week after tax.”

However, transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that offer will not be accepted, with Liverpool’s rejection leaving Napoli to revise their approach.

“€50 million was never going to be enough for Liverpool,” Romano explained on YouTube.

“But in the next days, in the next two weeks, Napoli are expected to try again for Darwin. He remains their top target.”

It seems likely that Liverpool would accept an improved offer for their No. 9, though it would clearly need to be on their terms, with Romano previously suggesting they would seek a fee closer to £60 million.

Jota’s death will not only have a significant toll on the squad mentally, but Slot may also struggle to find such a consistent source of goals – particularly from the bench.

That does cloud the situation around both Nunez and Diaz, the latter of whom seems to be encouraging bids from the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich, and should also strengthen Liverpool’s resolve when it comes to valuations.

The club simply cannot afford to allow attackers of the calibre or profile of Nunez and Diaz leave on the cheap, certainly as they remain tied to long-term contracts.

Nunez’s deal does not expire until 2028 and there is no shortage of interest, with Atletico Madrid and AC Milan also linked along with clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Napoli are now expected to sell striker Victor Osimhem to Galatasaray, though a €60 million (£51.8m) from the Turkish side was rejected on Monday.

Though that replicates the landscape around Napoli’s own interest in Nunez, the likelihood is that Osimhen’s proposed move to Galatasaray could then free the Serie A champions up to meet Liverpool’s asking price – or thereabouts – for Nunez.