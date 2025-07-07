Liverpool set to air hour-long tribute to Diogo Jota from Anfield

Liverpool are scheduled to air a special one-hour Diogo Jota tribute from Anfield on Monday evening.

Liverpool Football Club are mourning the death of one of our own, with Jota laid to rest alongside his younger brother Andre Silva in his hometown on Saturday.

Members of the squad, past and present, were in attendance alongside club staff and officials, with their pre-season return delayed until Tuesday.

Jota played 182 times across five seasons, scoring 65 goals, and the club are set to remember their No. 20 with an hour-long tribute on Monday evening.

Having gone dark since Jota’s tragic passing on Thursday, All Red Video – formerly LFCTV – are scheduled to return to air with a tribute show ‘Remembering Diogo: Our Number 20’.

Starting from 6pm (BST), the description of what to expect reads: “Join us at Anfield as we remember Diogo Jota, our lad from Portugal, who will be so greatly missed.”

Following on from that will be ‘Diogo Jota: All the Goals’, which will “remember the impact Diogo made on us as we run through every one of his 65 Liverpool goals.”

The one-hour tribute is free for all supporters to watch, either on All Red Video or on the club’s YouTube channel.

The club’s TV channels have been off-air since Thursday, instead only their short tribute video and club statement have been displayed.

In the days and weeks ahead, Liverpool will continue to honour Jota, with Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes‘ statement insisting: “We will strive to make these tributes meaningful and inclusive of our supporters, to whom Diogo meant so much.”

For supporters wishing to pay a personal tribute to Jota, the club’s physical book of condolence will remain open to be signed at Anfield – at the Anfield Road End reception – until Tuesday at 8pm, you can also sign online here.

Liverpool to return for pre-season

The squad are to return for pre-season training on Tuesday with players granted extra time off to grieve the death of their teammate and friend.

Players and staff will then be consulted over whether or not the first friendly of the summer against Preston on Sunday afternoon goes ahead.

The Championship club are preparing to pay tribute to Jota if Liverpool decide to fulfil the fixture.