Liverpool midfielder Luca Stephenson impressed as a makeshift centre-back in their opening pre-season friendly, and the club face a decision over his future.

Stephenson was one of seven academy representatives involved as Liverpool visited Preston on Sunday, partnering Joe Gomez at centre-back.

While it was not the first time the 21-year-old has filled the role in his fledging career, it is a far cry from where he is most comfortable having developed as a midfielder and most often played at right-back of late.

But he caught the eye with his composure at the back during a first half that saw him help Giorgi Mamardashvili keep a clean sheet.

His place in the squad came with both Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate rested and Jarell Quansah yet to be replaced, and it remains to be seen if Arne Slot has long-term plans for Stephenson.

However a decision will need to be made on the youngster’s future one way or another, as he has now entered the final year of his contract.

After spending last season on loan at Dundee United, Stephenson has already expressed a willingness to join the Scottish club on a permanent basis.

There is confirmed interest from Jim Goodwin’s side but any move will hinge on talks between Liverpool and the player’s representatives.

“There will have to be some conversation about whether it’s staying at Liverpool for a new deal or whether it’s going elsewhere,” Stephenson told DUTV in April.

“Obviously I have no idea at the minute where that’ll be, whether it could be back [to Dundee United], whether it could be somewhere else.

“The year I’ve had here, if I can replicate that again, I don’t see any reason why I wouldn’t want to play my football back up here.”

Stephenson made 34 appearances on loan at Tannadice Park but was forced to miss the end of the campaign having suffered a double hernia, but Dundee United still managed to reach this season’s Conference League qualifiers in his absence.

That could add to the attraction of joining on a permanent basis, but speaking to the Courier earlier this month, Goodwin admitted there would be competition for his signature.

“I’ve made my feelings clear about Luca and how important a player he was last season for us,” the manager explained.

“He’s one that we’re speaking to, but there’s no guarantees.

“Luca’s performances last season have caught the eye of a number of other teams. So, we just need to be patient with that one.”

Liverpool could yet hand Stephenson a new contract, and are likely to make an offer to do so regardless, with his versatility and the fact he is eligible as a homegrown player making him a valuable asset.