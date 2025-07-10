Liverpool striker wanted by at least 2 Championship clubs

Liverpool striker Lewis Koumas is wanted by at least two Championship clubs after his breakout loan with Stoke, with Arne Slot facing a tough decision.

Koumas was used sparingly during Slot’s first pre-season before being sent out on loan, which proved a roaring success on an individual level.

While Stoke struggled through a number of changes in the dugout, their young forward made 49 appearances in all competitions, clocking 2,861 minutes on the pitch and scoring six goals.

He could return to pre-season with an eye on impressing Slot and earning a place in the first-team rotation – but more likely Koumas will be considered for another loan.

Sheffield United are known to hold an interest in the 19-year-old after failing to secure promotion to the Premier League via the playoffs.

And they are now joined by Norwich, with the Eastern Daily Press reporting that the Canaries want to sign two wide options this summer and Koumas is “among the players considered.”

Liverpool have built positive relationships with both Sheffield United and Norwich in recent years, including deals for Rhian Brewster, Ben Davies and Kaide Gordon.

That could aid the clubs in negotiations over a potential move for Koumas, who would require significant game time after his productive stint at the bet365 Stadium.

Koumas could be one of a number of youngsters to leave Liverpool this summer, either on loan or permanently, with Sheffield United also among the clubs interested in left-back Owen Beck.

James McConnell and Jayden Danns will attract high-profile interest, while Ben Doak is wanted by Everton and Stefan Bajcetic should not be short of suitors if he can prove his fitness.

Midfielder Luca Stephenson is wanted by Dundee United after a successful loan with the Scottish side, but heading into the final year of his contract he could attract offers from elsewhere.

Calvin Ramsay, Luke Chambers, Calum Scanlon, Isaac Mabaya, James Balagizi, Oakley Cannonier, Keyrol Figueroa and Ranel Young are among the others who could depart.

Kieran Morrison has courted permanent interest from the likes of Wolves, Sunderland and Burnley along with sides in the Championship and in Europe, but This Is Anfield understands the 18-year-old is not guaranteed to move.

Liverpool have already allowed goalkeeper Harvey Davies to join Crawley Town on loan while James Norris will remain with Shelbourne for the remainder of their season.

Seven youngsters were released on July 1 with Dominic Corness, Harry Evers and Louis Enahoro-Marcus already finding new clubs.