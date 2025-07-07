Liverpool to consult players over playing first pre-season friendly

Liverpool will consult players and staff before making a final decision on whether or not to go ahead with their first pre-season friendly on Sunday.

Liverpool players will start to return to the club on Tuesday after the initial return date was postponed following the death of Diogo Jota.

It is only days before the club are scheduled to play their first of six planned friendlies over the summer, at Preston on Sunday afternoon (3pm BST).

As per the Liverpool Echo, a decision on whether the game will go ahead will be made once the squad have returned and “all players and staff have been consulted.”

“Preston are currently making preparations in anticipation of the game going ahead,” the report adds, with tributes planned for Jota if that is the case.

A decision will be expected early this week, though there will be no pressure during what is an unimaginably difficult period for the club, its players, staff and supporters.

If the game does not go ahead, Liverpool’s first outing of the summer will take place in Hong Kong on July 26 when they meet AC Milan on their two-stop tour of Asia.

For supporters wishing to pay a personal tribute to Jota, the club’s physical book of condolence will remain open to be signed at Anfield – at the Anfield Road End reception – until Tuesday at 8pm, you can also sign online here.

The tributes around Anfield continue to grow, with flowers, scarves, shirts, game controllers and more left with touching messages in honour of our No. 20.