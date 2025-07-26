Liverpool are in Hong Kong to face AC Milan in their latest pre-season outing, where we will to see new signings in action. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Liverpool vs. AC Milan

Friendly (2) | Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong

July 26, 2025 | 12.30pm (BST)

Kickoff at Kai Tak Stadium is 12.30pm (UK).

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Stephenson, Gravenberch, Van Dijk, Robertson; Morton, Elliott, Szoboszlai; Salah, Wirtz, Ngumoha

Subs: Woodman, Mamardashvili, Konate, Tsimikas, Kerkez, Frimpong, Bradley, Jones, Nyoni, Gakpo, Doak

AC Milan: Maignan; Tomori, Thiaw, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Fofana, Ricci, Loftus-Cheek, Bartesaghi; Pulisic, Leao

Subs: P. Terracciano, Torriani, Dutu, Estupinan, Gabbia, Jimenez, Magni, F. Terracciano, Bondo, Comotto, Musah. Chukwueze, Colombo, Liberali, Okafor

