Liverpool are in Hong Kong to face AC Milan in their latest pre-season outing, where we will to see new signings in action. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Liverpool vs. AC Milan
Friendly (2) | Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong
July 26, 2025 | 12.30pm (BST)
• PREVIEW: Read our Liverpool vs. AC Milan match preview here
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Stephenson, Gravenberch, Van Dijk, Robertson; Morton, Elliott, Szoboszlai; Salah, Wirtz, Ngumoha
Subs: Woodman, Mamardashvili, Konate, Tsimikas, Kerkez, Frimpong, Bradley, Jones, Nyoni, Gakpo, Doak
AC Milan: Maignan; Tomori, Thiaw, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Fofana, Ricci, Loftus-Cheek, Bartesaghi; Pulisic, Leao
Subs: P. Terracciano, Torriani, Dutu, Estupinan, Gabbia, Jimenez, Magni, F. Terracciano, Bondo, Comotto, Musah. Chukwueze, Colombo, Liberali, Okafor
