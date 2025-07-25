Liverpool are in Hong Kong and will meet AC Milan in their latest pre-season friendly on Saturday, with the potential to see a few new signings in action for the first time.

Liverpool vs. AC Milan

Friendly (2) | Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong

July 26, 2025 | 7.30pm (local), 12.30pm (BST)

Liverpool have played two friendlies this summer, first a 3-1 win at Preston before a behind-closed-doors 5-0 win against Stoke prior to jetting off to Asia.

Of the seven new faces, only Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Armin Pecsi have yet to be seen first-hand by Liverpool supporters, and that could change against AC Milan.

There is plenty to keep an eye on in this friendly, although the usual pre-season caveats regarding performances and positions still apply!

Who will be involved?

Liverpool now have a 30-man squad in Hong Kong after the arrival of Ekitike, who trained with his new teammates on the eve of this friendly.

There is no guarantee he will feature, but if he was to be called on, you would expect it would be only for a brief period ahead of a more involved role next week in Japan.

Wirtz is anticipated to get his first run out in front of the cameras, but Alexis Mac Allister is anticipated to sit this one out as he continues to work back to full fitness.

Do not be surprised to see two different XIs on show once again.

Liverpool’s tour squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Mamardashvili, Woodman, Pecsi, Misciur

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Bradley, Frimpong, Kerkez, Robertson, Tsimikas, Stephenson

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Mac Allister*, Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Nyoni, Morton, Elliott

Forwards: Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Ekitike, Doak, Ngumoha

* Not fully fit

How you can watch Liverpool vs. AC Milan

You can tune in to see Liverpool vs. AC Milan live around the world via LFCTV, which is available on All Red video here.

If you’re on the move on Saturday and want to stay updated on proceedings, This Is Anfield’s matchday live blog will be up and running from 12pm (BST).

You can also catch all the post-match reaction and analysis on TIA in the hours that follow.

Where is the match taking place?

The backdrop for this friendly is Kai Tak Stadium, located in Hong Kong.

It has a capacity of 50,000 and only opened in March of this year, six years on from when construction first began in 2019.

The stadium features a retractable roof and air conditioning, which the players will certainly enjoy as it can be very hot and humid in Hong Kong at this time of the year.

This is the club’s first time back to the region since 2017; the winner of this match will take home the Standard Chartered Trophy.

And don’t forget, the club will still be wearing their Nike kits for this fixture as their deal with Adidas does not start until August 1.

Who is in AC Milan’s squad?

AC Milan‘s pre-season tour takes them to Singapore, Hong Kong and Perth, Australia and they have a 26-man squad in tow, one that does not include former Red Divock Origi.

The forward has long been frozen out, and a resolution over his next step has yet to be reached.

Massimiliano Allegri’s squad does include Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Samuel Chukwueze.

AC Milan‘s pre-season squad:

Goalkeepers: Maignan, Pittarella, P. Terracciano, Torriani

Defenders: Bartesaghi, Dutu, Gabbia, Jimenez, Magni, Pavlovic, F. Terracciano, Thiaw, Tomori

Midfielders: Bondo, Comotto, Fofana, Loftus-Cheek, Musah, Pulisic, Ricci, Saelemaekers

Forwards: Chukwueze, Colombo, Leao, Liberali, Okafor

* You can follow all Liverpool’s pre-season friendlies live with All Red Video, the new video offering from the club that replaces LFCTV. Purchase All Red Video here.