Liverpool’s conditions for the potential sale of Harvey Elliott have been revealed, while Darwin Nunez‘s favoured exit path is currently being blocked.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Fresh from winning player of the tournament at the European U21 Championships, transfer talk around Elliott has stepped up.

We already knew that Liverpool wanted over £40 million to consider selling the 22-year-old, but now the Athletic has reported that the Reds would also like a buy-back clause included if Elliott were to move on.

David Ornstein wrote that Liverpool want “a fee in excess of £40m plus a buy-back option, or above £50m without one.”

In terms of interested parties, West Ham, RB Leipzig and Brighton are all believed to be interested in signing Elliott.

For now, though, the youngster will head off on holiday before he returns to Liverpool training on July 20, just in time to head out to Hong Kong and Japan for the pre-season tour.

Read more here

Today’s Liverpool FC News

• Liverpool are continuing to negotiate with Napoli over the sale of Nunez. The Reds are seeking “probably in excess of” £60m, reported Fabrizio Romano – this one could drag late into the window

• The same reporter has also written that Andy Robertson has still “not decided what he wants to do” – a move to Atletico now looks unlikely with the Spaniards also pursuing fellow left-back Matteo Ruggeri

• Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman was a surprise signing last week, but did you know Liverpool have been following him for more than nine years? It’s all explained here

More from This Is Anfield There have already been rumours of Real Madrid‘s interest in Ibrahima Konate, and Liverpool must act now to ensure they don’t have another Trent Alexander-Arnold scenario on their hands, Pete Bolster writes: “With players like Konate, the message has to be uncomplicated, to commit to the project or create the space for someone who will. “Decisive action, whether that means an early sale or a robust new contract, re-establishes control and ensures the terms are Liverpool’s, not Madrid’s. “Being proactive here is not an act of aggression, it is modern football governance. It signals to every dressing room and every agent that Liverpool’s future will not be dictated by external agendas.” READ: Liverpool must act like the big club they are if Real Madrid want Ibrahima Konate



Elsewhere in the football world today

• Aston Villa want to terminate Philippe Coutinho‘s contract a year early this summer (Birmingham Mail) – had anyone else forgotten he was still their player?

• Arsenal have completed a £5m deal to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga – he cost Chelsea over £70m in 2018!

• Another goalkeeper changing clubs is ex-Liverpool man Danny Ward – he has completed a move to hometown club Wrexham on a Bosman