Liverpool’s interest in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike is accelerating rapidly and they now intend to wrap up their next signing by this weekend.

Ekitike was considered an alternate target to Newcastle centre-forward Alexander Isak but Liverpool’s pursuit now appears to be moving ahead.

That comes after This Is Anfield learned of their plans to present an official offer to Frankfurt following talks with the Bundesliga club this week.

Now widespread reports reveal the Premier League champions intend to make Ekitike their latest arrival, with a deal to be concluded by this weekend.

BBC Sport‘s Sami Mokbel and the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe are among those to report on a developing situation.

Bascombe writes that Liverpool “hope to secure him for less” than the £86.5 million release clause in his contract at Frankfurt, with Mokbel adding that their offer is “expected to surpass” the £70 million bid made by Newcastle.

Ekitike has told Frankfurt he wants Liverpool

“Crucially, Ekitike has informed his club that he wants to move to Anfield to sign a six-year contract,” Bascombe explains.

That should aid Liverpool’s efforts to bring the 23-year-old to Merseyside before Arne Slot and his players depart for their pre-season tour of Asia on Monday.

Newcastle have “conceded defeat” when it comes to Ekitike, while Man United were “keen on” the Frenchman but were quickly sidelined when Liverpool came to the table.

If Ekitike does complete his switch to Liverpool – with there still a faint possibility that Isak pushes to leave Newcastle following this news – it would end a year-long search for a new No. 9.

Darwin Nunez is on the way out this summer and Bascombe reports that the club’s recruitment team have been “scouting various options and [been] ready to move based on the availability of key targets.”

He adds: “Ekitike has been scouted for a prolonged period and fits the usual recruitment profile.”

A tall, agile centre-forward, Ekitike came through the ranks at Stade de Reims before earning a move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2023 following a season-long loan.

That did not go to plan as less than a year later he left for Frankfurt, where he has proved he is capable of shining in one of Europe’s top five leagues, including 22 goals and 12 assists in 48 games last season.

Liverpool were also credited with an interest in the likes of Aston Villa‘s Ollie Watkins and Brentford‘s Yoane Wissa, but Ekitike stands out as the prime candidate.