➔ SUPPORT US

➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverpool FC Women complete the signing of Kirsty Maclean. July 2025.

Liverpool Women announce first summer signing as Scottish title winner joins

Liverpool FC Women have completed the signing of Kirsty Maclean from Rangers.

The 20-year-old midfielder becomes the Reds’ first addition of the summer after completing a medical and signing a contract at the AXA Melwood Training Centre.

Maclean told Liverpoolfc.com: “I’m really looking forward to it. I’m really excited to get going in pre-season and to meet all the girls, and hopefully we can start the season well.

“I think the club speaks for itself. It’s obviously a massive club with a lot of history and to be able to represent the badge is a really proud moment for me.”

The Scotland international had spent all of her career up to this point at Rangers, having risen through their youth ranks.

Liverpool FC Women complete the signing of Kirsty Maclean. July 2025.

Age: 20
Position: Midfield
Clubs: Rangers
Nationality: Scottish
Honours: Scottish Women’s Premier League (2021/22), Women’s Cup (2023/24), Scottish Premier League Cup (2022/23, 2024/25)

She made her breakthrough in the senior team as a 16-year-old during their title-winning season of 2021/22.

Maclean established herself in the side in the following campaign and earned a nomination for PFA Scotland Women’s Young Player of the Year.

Her first Scotland call-up came in June 2023 as she went to debut in a 3-0 victory over Northern Ireland in a friendly, and has appeared a further nine times to date.

At the end of 2023/24, Maclean was nominated for Women’s Young Player of the Year again, as well as the Players’ Player of the Year award.

Liverpool FC Women complete the signing of Kirsty Maclean. July 2025.

“Obviously I was at Rangers for 11 years and I loved my time there but I felt like it was the right time for a new challenge and to take the next step into the WSL, so I’m really looking forward to it,” added Maclean.

“I’m a midfielder who likes to be on the ball and tries to make things happen so hopefully I can link up with the players in front of me and we can try to score lots of goals this season.”

She leaves Rangers having lifted a league title, the Scottish Cup twice and the Premier League Cup on two occasions as well.

Her shirt number at Liverpool will be confirmed later in the summer.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025