Liverpool FC Women have completed the signing of Kirsty Maclean from Rangers.

The 20-year-old midfielder becomes the Reds’ first addition of the summer after completing a medical and signing a contract at the AXA Melwood Training Centre.

Maclean told Liverpoolfc.com: “I’m really looking forward to it. I’m really excited to get going in pre-season and to meet all the girls, and hopefully we can start the season well.

“I think the club speaks for itself. It’s obviously a massive club with a lot of history and to be able to represent the badge is a really proud moment for me.”

The Scotland international had spent all of her career up to this point at Rangers, having risen through their youth ranks.

Age: 20

Position: Midfield

Clubs: Rangers

Nationality: Scottish

Honours: Scottish Women’s Premier League (2021/22), Women’s Cup (2023/24), Scottish Premier League Cup (2022/23, 2024/25)

She made her breakthrough in the senior team as a 16-year-old during their title-winning season of 2021/22.

Maclean established herself in the side in the following campaign and earned a nomination for PFA Scotland Women’s Young Player of the Year.

Her first Scotland call-up came in June 2023 as she went to debut in a 3-0 victory over Northern Ireland in a friendly, and has appeared a further nine times to date.

At the end of 2023/24, Maclean was nominated for Women’s Young Player of the Year again, as well as the Players’ Player of the Year award.

“Obviously I was at Rangers for 11 years and I loved my time there but I felt like it was the right time for a new challenge and to take the next step into the WSL, so I’m really looking forward to it,” added Maclean.

“I’m a midfielder who likes to be on the ball and tries to make things happen so hopefully I can link up with the players in front of me and we can try to score lots of goals this season.”

She leaves Rangers having lifted a league title, the Scottish Cup twice and the Premier League Cup on two occasions as well.

Her shirt number at Liverpool will be confirmed later in the summer.