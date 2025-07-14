Liverpool FC Women have completed the signing of Kirsty Maclean from Rangers.
The 20-year-old midfielder becomes the Reds’ first addition of the summer after completing a medical and signing a contract at the AXA Melwood Training Centre.
Maclean told Liverpoolfc.com: “I’m really looking forward to it. I’m really excited to get going in pre-season and to meet all the girls, and hopefully we can start the season well.
“I think the club speaks for itself. It’s obviously a massive club with a lot of history and to be able to represent the badge is a really proud moment for me.”
The Scotland international had spent all of her career up to this point at Rangers, having risen through their youth ranks.
Age: 20
Position: Midfield
Clubs: Rangers
Nationality: Scottish
Honours: Scottish Women’s Premier League (2021/22), Women’s Cup (2023/24), Scottish Premier League Cup (2022/23, 2024/25)
She made her breakthrough in the senior team as a 16-year-old during their title-winning season of 2021/22.
Maclean established herself in the side in the following campaign and earned a nomination for PFA Scotland Women’s Young Player of the Year.
Her first Scotland call-up came in June 2023 as she went to debut in a 3-0 victory over Northern Ireland in a friendly, and has appeared a further nine times to date.
At the end of 2023/24, Maclean was nominated for Women’s Young Player of the Year again, as well as the Players’ Player of the Year award.
“Obviously I was at Rangers for 11 years and I loved my time there but I felt like it was the right time for a new challenge and to take the next step into the WSL, so I’m really looking forward to it,” added Maclean.
“I’m a midfielder who likes to be on the ball and tries to make things happen so hopefully I can link up with the players in front of me and we can try to score lots of goals this season.”
She leaves Rangers having lifted a league title, the Scottish Cup twice and the Premier League Cup on two occasions as well.
Her shirt number at Liverpool will be confirmed later in the summer.
