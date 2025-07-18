Liverpool FC Women have completed the signing of goalkeeper Rafaela Borggrafe.

The German joins the Reds on a free transfer after departing SC Freiburg, with whom she spent more than a decade, at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

Borggrafe, 25, links up with Rachael Laws and Faye Kirby in the club’s senior goalkeeping ranks ahead of the new season starting in September.

“This means a lot,” she told Liverpoolfc.com during an exclusive first interview.

“This is a big club with a big history and I want to be part of that – we never walk alone. I want to have fun playing football and [I] am so happy to now be a part of the Liverpool family.

“I spent 12 years with Freiburg but I think this is the best step for me, to come to Liverpool. “I’m happy – and a little bit sad to leave friends – but I want to get better and I think this is the best place for me to be here to work hard, get better and make the next big steps for my career.”

Borggrafe arrived at Freiburg in 2013 and advanced through the youth ranks before achieving her senior Frauen Bundesliga debut at the club in 2021.

She started 19 of her side’s 22 top-flight matches last term as they ended the season in fifth, before signalling her intention to embark on a new challenge elsewhere upon the expiry of her contract. Borggräfe’s development also included a loan spell at FC Aarau during 2020-21, whom she helped win the championship in Switzerland’s second tier and promotion.

The ’keeper was named on standby for Germany for this summer’s Women’s Euro 2025. Her squad number for Liverpool will be confirmed in due course.