➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail

2025/26 LFC HOME KIT

COMING 1ST AUGUST

SHOP NOW
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 4, 2025: Martina Fernández of Everton and Gemma Bonner of Liverpool Women during the FA Women’s Super League game between Liverpool FC Women and Everton FC Women, the Women's Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Photo by Ryan Browne/Propaganda)

Liverpool Women to kick off 2025/26 season with Merseyside derby at Anfield

Liverpool Women will kick off their 2025/26 season with a Merseyside derby at Anfield, following on from a big summer of summer changes.

Liverpool finished seventh last season in a campaign that saw manager Matt Beard depart in February and Amber Whiteley act as interim head coach.

The search is still ongoing for Beard’s successor, though former Man City manager Gareth Taylor has reportedly been in talks to take on the role.

It has been a big summer of change to date, with captain Niamh Fahey retiring, vice-captain Taylor Hinds joining Arsenal and Olivia Smith following suit in a record fee in excess of £1 million.

Liverpool FC Women complete the signing of Kirsty Maclean. July 2025.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have signed midfielder Kirsty Maclean and goalkeeper Rafaela Borggrafe, while Sam Kerr has made her loan from Bayern Munich permanent.

An important season lies in wait, and it will all kick off at Anfield against Everton on September 7, the first of three fixtures at L4 (Man City, Oct 12 and Arsenal, May).

The club are partaking in a trial this season that will allow alcohol to be consumed in the stands at all home fixtures.

Liverpool FC Women’s fixtures for 2025/26 are as follows:

Liverpool Women’s 2025/26 WSL fixture list

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 12, 2025: Chelsea's Nathalie Björn (L) is challenged by Liverpool's Leanne Kiernan during the FA Women’s FA Cup Semi-Final match between Chelsea FC Women and Liverpool FC Women at Kingsmeadow. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SEPTEMBER

7: Everton (H – Anfield), 12pm

14: Leicester (A)

21: Aston Villa (A)

28: Man United (H)

OCTOBER

5: London City (A)

12: Man City (H – Anfield)

NOVEMBER

2: Tottenham (A)

9: Brighton (H)

16: Chelsea (H)

DECEMBER

6: Arsenal (A)

13: West Ham (A)

JANUARY

11: London City (H)

25: Tottenham (H)

FEBRUARY

1: Man United (A)

8: Aston Villa (H)

15: Chelsea (A)

MARCH

15: Leicester (H)

22: Brighton (A)

29: Everton (A)

APRIL

26: West Ham (H)

MAY

3: Man City (A)

15/16/17: Arsenal (H – Anfield)

* Dates are subject to change

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025