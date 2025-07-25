Liverpool Women will kick off their 2025/26 season with a Merseyside derby at Anfield, following on from a big summer of summer changes.

Liverpool finished seventh last season in a campaign that saw manager Matt Beard depart in February and Amber Whiteley act as interim head coach.

The search is still ongoing for Beard’s successor, though former Man City manager Gareth Taylor has reportedly been in talks to take on the role.

It has been a big summer of change to date, with captain Niamh Fahey retiring, vice-captain Taylor Hinds joining Arsenal and Olivia Smith following suit in a record fee in excess of £1 million.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have signed midfielder Kirsty Maclean and goalkeeper Rafaela Borggrafe, while Sam Kerr has made her loan from Bayern Munich permanent.

An important season lies in wait, and it will all kick off at Anfield against Everton on September 7, the first of three fixtures at L4 (Man City, Oct 12 and Arsenal, May).

The club are partaking in a trial this season that will allow alcohol to be consumed in the stands at all home fixtures.

Liverpool FC Women’s fixtures for 2025/26 are as follows:

Liverpool Women’s 2025/26 WSL fixture list

SEPTEMBER

7: Everton (H – Anfield), 12pm

14: Leicester (A)

21: Aston Villa (A)

28: Man United (H)

OCTOBER

5: London City (A)

12: Man City (H – Anfield)

NOVEMBER

2: Tottenham (A)

9: Brighton (H)

16: Chelsea (H)

DECEMBER

6: Arsenal (A)

13: West Ham (A)

JANUARY

11: London City (H)

25: Tottenham (H)

FEBRUARY

1: Man United (A)

8: Aston Villa (H)

15: Chelsea (A)

MARCH

15: Leicester (H)

22: Brighton (A)

29: Everton (A)

APRIL

26: West Ham (H)

MAY

3: Man City (A)

15/16/17: Arsenal (H – Anfield)

* Dates are subject to change