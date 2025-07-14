Liverpool’s 14-year-old prodigy scores after promotion to U18s

Liverpool are set to promote attacking prodigy Josh Abe, only 14, to their U18s squad this season, with the youngster scoring in their pre-season opener.

The U18s have begun pre-season without a head coach, with the club yet to appoint a replacement for Marc Bridge-Wilkinson following his exit in May.

But their preparations for the new campaign have begun, led by assistant manager Anthony Ryan, which saw Liverpool host Connah’s Quay Nomads on Saturday.

There were a number of new faces in the squad for a 6-1 victory that saw six different goalscorers in an ideal start to the warmup schedule.

One of those who found the back of the net was Abe, a right winger who will turn 15 later this month, scoring the fifth of the afternoon.

Abe is set to be promoted to the U18s squad for the new campaign, which could see him included in this summer’s scholarship intake – though that is as yet unconfirmed.

This Is Anfield understands the youngster is among a host of Liverpool talents attracting interest from Chelsea, who were left frustrated when Rio Ngumoha headed the other way this time last year.

The hope will be that Abe and his family can be convinced his future lies at Anfield, with an early taste of life in the U18s no doubt aiding that.

A tall, explosive winger who is comfortable playing off the shoulder more centrally or driving at players with skill and pace, the teenager has already drawn comparisons to Bukayo Saka.

Also on the scoresheet at the AXA Training Centre were prolific regulars Joe Bradshaw and Josh Sonni-Lambie, both 17, who could look to take the step up to the U21s at some stage this season.

Bradshaw opened the scoring before Connah’s Quay levelled through Max Woodcock to take it to 1-1 at half-time – only for the onslaught to begin in the second half.

Right-back Lenix Conde – another new face in the U18s ranks – made it 2-1 soon after the restart, with centre-back Lucas Clarke, signed from Man City in December, then heading in a third.

Sonni-Lambie finished well for 4-1 before Abe’s strike at a tight angle, with Haydn Murray-Holme, a midfielder who debuted for the U18s last term as an U16s player, rounding off the 6-1 victory late on.

Not withstanding a new head coach incoming, Liverpool can expect a number of changes to their U18s squad this summer, potentially including the arrival of striker Will Wright from Salford City.

The club released two of last season’s regulars at the end of the campaign, with Louis Enahoro-Marcus joining Leeds and Harry Evers signing a professional contract with Sheffield Wednesday.