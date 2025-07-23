Rhys Williams and Calvin Ramsay were both involved as Liverpool U21s held League One side Wigan to a 1-1 draw at the AXA Training Centre on Tuesday.

It is now four years since Williams last played for Liverpool’s first team, and at 24 the centre-back finds himself frozen out of the senior setup.

The same applies to Ramsay, who turns 22 at the end of July and most recently featured for the first team in 2022.

Both are spending pre-season with Liverpool’s U21s, under new management in head coach Rob Page, and the pair came off the bench in their second warmup friendly on Tuesday.

It came in a 1-1 draw with senior opposition in Wigan, with striker Keyrol Figueroa – son of former Wigan left-back Maynor Figueroa – cancelling out an opener from Paul Mullin.

Williams and Ramsay will be seeking moves away from Liverpool this summer, with the former almost certain to depart on a permanent basis having entered the final year of his contract.

Also involved against Wigan and expected to be on the move in the coming weeks were the likes of Kaide Gordon, Isaac Mabaya and, from the bench, attackers James Balagizi and Oakley Cannonier.

But the core of Page’s side is also forming with standouts such as Amara Nallo, Wellity Lucky, Carter Pinnington, Kieran Morrison and Trent Kone-Doherty.

Goalkeeper Bailey Hall was the only player to last the full 90 minutes as Page made changes throughout and the 17-year-old made a number of strong stops to help hold onto the draw.

It follows an 8-0 thrashing of Celtic’s academy side on Saturday, which saw Gordon and left-back Owen Beck net braces along with goals from Morrison, Kone-Doherty, Figueroa and Cannonier.

Beck was a notable absentee on Tuesday, as he nears a season-long loan move to Championship side Derby.

Lewis Koumas made a second start in four days, however, having been left out of Liverpool’s first-team squad for the tour of Asia amid interest from a host of second-tier sides including Norwich and Sheffield United.

Others absent were left-backs Luke Chambers and Calum Scanlon – still recovering from long-term injuries – along with midfielder Kyle Kelly and striker Ranel Young, both of whom were offered new deals after their previous terms expired on July 1.

It remains to be seen if Kelly and Young will extend their stay at Liverpool or opt to move on, but Lucky, Figueroa, Terence Miles, Emmanuel Airoboma, Michael Laffey and Kareem Ahmed are all set to stay.

Liverpool U21s: Hall; Mabaya (Ramsay 46′), Lucky (Williams 46′), Nallo (Pinnington 60′), Miles (Pitt 60′); Pilling (Onanuga 60′), Laffey (Davidson 66′), Koumas (Figueroa 60′); Morrison (Balagizi 60′), Kone-Doherty (Airoboma 60′), Gordon (Cannonier 60′)