Liverpool’s left wing ‘target’ is now in talks with Everton

Liverpool were touted as suitors for Lyon winger Malick Fofana this summer, but the Belgian has now been named as a concrete target for Everton instead.

Fofana, a 20-year-old left winger, scored 11 goals and laid on six assists in 41 appearances for Lyon last season, prompting links with a number of high-profile clubs.

One of those was Liverpool, who are claimed to have been in the market for a new left-sided attacker as Luis Diaz pushes for an exit.

But the young forward is now being linked with a move to Everton, with the Times‘ Paul Joyce corroborating reports from transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Romano wrote on X that there has been an “official bid submitted” with the two clubs in “advanced talks,” while there are also “discussions on personal terms” with the player’s camp.

L’Equipe report that the first bid was in the region of €36 million (£31.5m) with Lyon seeking a fee closer to €40 million (£35m).

Joyce added on X that Fofana is “one of the two wingers they want to sign” but that “terms are not yet agreed” between Everton and Lyon.

It comes amid doubts that Liverpool will directly strengthen their left wing options this summer, even if Diaz completes his proposed move to Bayern Munich.

Talks between Liverpool and the German champions have now reached an advanced stage, though the Colombian has still travelled with the squad to Japan for the next leg of their pre-season tour.

The emergence of Rio Ngumoha, who at 16 has started alongside Mohamed Salah in all three of the friendlies so far, could present a readymade solution.

Cody Gakpo is already established as first choice on the left-hand side, with the Dutchman scoring 18 and assisting seven in 49 games last season as Liverpool’s second-most reliable source of goals.

Liverpool have also been touted as suitors for Real Madrid‘s Rodrygo, though This Is Anfield understands there has been no movement with regards the wantaway Brazilian.

Any further additions to Arne Slot‘s attack are likely to favour versatility, with the recent arrival of Hugo Ekitike valued as he is able to operate in a number of roles.

Newcastle‘s Alexander Isak may prove an exception as a natural centre-forward, but the Swede is similarly capable of taking up different positions in-game even when starting as a No. 9.