Liverpool’s new Adidas home kit up close after spotted on sale early

Liverpool will officially unveil their new Adidas home kit for the upcoming season when their deal officially starts on August 1, but it has already been spotted on sale.

After five years with Nike, Liverpool will reunite with Adidas for their next cycle of kits, but they will only be unveiled from August 1 due to their contract with the American manufacturers.

That has not stopped leaks of what we can expect from the 2025/26 home, away and third kits, with it known for some time that the home offering will be reminiscent of the 2006/07 season.

It is to have a white trim around the body of the shirt and cuffed sleeves, with the traditional Adidas stripes across the shoulders.

But with the official launch less than three weeks away, it has been spotted for sale in Taiwan ahead of schedule, as claimed by Liverpool Shirts Museum and shared by the reliable Footy Headlines.

It features an embroidered Liverpool badge and Adidas logo, in addition to the Standard Chartered sponsorship which are all in white, while the collar and sleeve cuffs are red and white.

It is a smart-looking kit, but some have suggested it is a little too similar to what we see from Man United.

It remains to be seen what the retail price will be but, based on Adidas’ pricing for Arsenal‘s kits, supporters can expect to pay £85 or £120 for an authentic version.

How well do you know LFC kits – take our quiz here!

The delay in launching the reunion with Adidas is due to the pandemic extending the 2019/20 campaign, meaning the start date for Nike’s takeover from New Balance was delayed.

It means the squad are currently wearing their Nike offerings from last season, which will see them wear the 2024/25 kits in their friendlies against Preston, AC Milan and Yokohama.

The Anfield double-header against Athletic Club on August 4 will be the first time Liverpool will don their new Adidas strips for the 2025/26 season.