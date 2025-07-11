Liverpool have signed three new goalkeepers this summer and the youngest, Hungarian Armin Pecsi, will be given an opportunity to impress in pre-season.

While Giorgi Mamardashvili and Freddie Woodman are set to replace Caoimhin Kelleher and Vitezslav Jaros respectively, less is clear on Pecsi’s role.

A 20-year-old with 70 games’ senior experience already to his name, there has been confusion over whether he would be comfortable taking up a spot with the Liverpool U21s.

With no loan in the offing at this stage that appears likely, but first Pecsi is being given a chance to both settle and make an impression with the first team in pre-season.

The Hungary U21 international joined countrymen Dominik Szoboszlai and Milos Kerkez in laying a tribute at Diogo Jota‘s memorial outside Anfield on Thursday, and will be helped in his integration by the pair.

That is likely to come with regular sessions at the AXA Training Centre under new head of goalkeeping Xavi Valero and alongside Alisson, Mamardashvili and Woodman.

According to Liverpool journalist David Lynch, speaking on YouTube, Pecsi is also slated to travel with the first team on their pre-season tour of Asia.

• READ: Liverpool quietly ‘unveil’ Giorgi Mamardashvili

The Reds will fly out to the Far East on July 21 ahead of friendlies against AC Milan in Hong Kong (July 26) and Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan (July 30).

It is unlikely Pecsi will be afforded game time in those warmup ties but his experience travelling alongside and training with his fellow goalkeepers and the wider squad will be seen as invaluable.

“Now he can develop in a professional environment, alongside world stars and with high expectations, and that’s how he can arrive at the next step,” Pecsi’s agent, Matyas Esterhazy, told M4 Sport last month.

Clearly there are no concerns within Pecsi’s circle that his development will stall with a season either with minimal football or as a regular at academy level.

“We don’t know yet exactly what level he will be capable of next year, it depends on the pace at which he can develop,” Esterhazy added.

“There is and will be so much positive, great and open dialogue with the club over the year ahead.”

In many ways, while he is considerably older, the deal for Pecsi reflects those for the likes of Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha in recent years.

• READ: Rio Ngumoha set to sign new Liverpool contract

Though seen as academy players upon their arrival, they are brought in with a clear intention to develop them as seniors, including training day in, day out with the first team.

For Pecsi that will be boosted by his involvement on tour, and the youngster could even hope for minutes on the pitch at some stage this pre-season.

Perhaps that will come as part of the Anfield double-header against Athletic Club on August 4.