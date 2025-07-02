Liverpool made a surprise move to bring in goalkeeper Freddie Woodman as third-choice goalkeeper this summer.

The Reds have overseen an overhaul of their goalkeeping department this summer with Alisson to now work alongside Giorgi Mamardashvili and Woodman instead of Caoimhin Kelleher and Vitezslav Jaros.

The 28-year-old arrives on a free transfer from Championship side Preston, where he was first-choice for three years before the Reds swooped for his signature.

• READ: LFC’s new goalkeeper was first linked to transfer NINE years ago

Woodman is a player few of us know much about, so we spoke to George Hodgson (@GHodgsonSport), Preston reporter for the Lancashire Post, about what we can expect from the 28-year-old.

Hodgson’s insight provides, more than anything, testament to the character of why Liverpool view Woodman as an ideal third-choice goalkeeper, bringing a positive energy to the day-to-day at the training ground.

This one took us by surprise; from a Preston perspective was it a surprise for you that Woodman signed for Liverpool?

Yes, in the sense there had been no speculation around it. But also no, as Woodman was strongly linked with Manchester United, which gave the impression he was exploring and open to this type of role.

He is only 28 though and I thought he may be keen to keep playing week-in-week-out.

He was first choice at Deepdale and Paul Heckingbottom seemed to like him; was he offered a new contract?

I don’t believe so, but it all appeared to end on amicable terms.

Woodman was Preston’s number one for his three years at Deepdale and shared a pretty classy message upon exit.

Heckingbottom had spoken a lot about ‘creating budget’ and potentially having to let people go in order to make necessary changes.

What style of goalkeeper is he? His strengths and weaknesses?

Woodman has decent pedigree having come through the England youth teams and Newcastle. He’s more of a ‘Steady Eddie’ than a goalkeeper with one major strength i.e. distribution.

He could command his box and take charge better; a few poor goals went in last season, but confidence may have been a factor there. When he’s on form Woodman is capable of smart reflex saves.

What about his character as a person? He’s unlikely to play much and for a ‘training ‘keeper’ their personality is almost more important than ability…

He’s full of life and has the gift of the gab. I’m sure he’ll train hard every single day and be a bubbly presence in and around the place.

I would guess Woodman is probably ready for a new environment and will therefore bring a positive energy to the group.

Is there anything else we should know?

You may have this covered but Gareth Southgate is his godfather, his dad is manager of Bromley and he’s a big Crystal Palace fan.

I recall Woodman saying he is good pals with James Maddison and Ben Chilwell as well. He made a record-breaking start to his time at PNE, keeping seven consecutive clean sheets.