Liverpool will make further additions this summer and the No. 9 position has now been described as the ‘priority’ target over any other position, including centre-back.

It has been no secret that Liverpool would be active players in the No. 9 market this summer, even with the shortage of elite options.

They have been careful observers as other clubs make their moves, which many expect is due to their interest in Newcastle‘s Alexander Isak and the need to be patient for a possible move.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has now reported that Richard Hughes is “prioritising” finding a “top No. 9” when it comes to the club’s next signing.

Isak and Hugo Ekitike are described as “prominent in their thinking” but “various factors would need to align for such interest to develop.”

The latter is edging closer to a transfer to Newcastle, which has understandably led those of a Liverpool persuasion to draw conclusions that Isak will become available later this summer.

The two are very similar in profile and it has become increasingly obvious that Newcastle sources have been briefing the media that Ekitike is arriving to support and play with Isak, not to replace him.

Ekitike has an £86 million release clause but Newcastle will hope to do a deal for less, though it would still likely be their biggest-ever financial outlay since Isak’s £63 million move.

Newcastle would then need to absorb the significant outlay amid ongoing PSR issues.

Ornstein also, interestingly, noted that Nicolas Jackson “is also a player Hughes liked when he was with Bournemouth,” and that he’d be a more realistic candidate if he did not play for Chelsea.

As for outgoings, Darwin Nunez remains of interest to Napoli and Al Hilal, with it “expected that a move for him will progress again soon,” while the stance remains Luis Diaz is not for sale.

In keeping with a No. 9 being Liverpool’s priority, there was no further update on the pursuit of Crystal Palace‘s Marc Guehi or any other centre-back from Ornstein.