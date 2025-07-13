It was a day full of tributes to Diogo Jota as Liverpool’s squad took to the pitch for the first time since his tragic death.

There was not a moment throughout Liverpool’s return to pre-season action where Jota was not on the minds of those in the stands or on the pitch.

Jota’s song rang around Deepdale with reverence and also a sombre tone throughout, a lasting tribute to our No. 20 on the first day the squad and supporters were reunited.

In the stands, there were tributes everywhere you looked…

On the pitch, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo made it their mission to pay tribute to their friend after scoring their goals – from Baby Shark to his trademark gaming celebration…

After the match, there was hardly a dry eye as the players and staff applauded the supporters who sang Jota’s song loud and proud.

It was a touching moment of shared grief and support, and it was only right the players walked off to the sound of You’ll Never Walk Alone.

A magnificent show of strength and unity.

Ohhhh, his name is Diogo…