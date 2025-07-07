Liverpool’s players and staff will be consulted over whether Sunday’s pre-season friendly goes ahead, and if it does it will be broadcast on free-to-air TV in the UK.

ITV to broadcast Sunday’s friendly, if it goes ahead

Liverpool are due to play at Preston in their first friendly of pre-season on Sunday, but players and staff will be consulted on their return if they wish for it to still go ahead.

ITV have the rights to broadcast the 3pm (BST) start in the UK, with the Liverpool Echo reporting it was a decision made “long before” Jota’s passing, back in June.

“It is stressed that ITV’s broadcasting of the match, which now carries far greater meaning and public interest should it indeed take place, is sadly an unfortunate coincidence,” the Echo report states.

If the game does go ahead, it will be an emotionally charged afternoon as tributes will be paid to Jota and his brother Andre Silva.

Special 1-hour remembrance programme to honour Jota

Liverpool will air a special remembrance programme from Anfield at 6pm (BST) on Monday to honour the life of Jota.

The tribute, ‘Remembering Diogo: Our Number 20’, will be shown for free on All Red Video and the club’s YouTube channel.

The programme from Anfield will include the tributes from fans, teammates and across the football world in recent days, while looking back on his impact on and off the pitch.

Brentford pay respects to Diogo and Andre

Caoimhin Kelleher‘s new club held a minute’s silence in memory of Diogo and Andre Silva ahead of their first training session of pre-season on Monday.

Their message read: “Our thoughts remain with their family and friends.”

It is not yet confirmed that Kelleher was present after attending his close friend’s funeral on Saturday – take care of him, Brentford.

Former Liverpool coach to join Tottenham

Fabian Otte only joined the club last summer as the head of goalkeeping but Liverpool announced his departure earlier this month alongside Claudio Taffarel.

He will not be without a club for long, however, with the goalkeeper coach to join Thomas Frank’s backroom staff after he took charge of Tottenham this summer.

The German arrived at Anfield to replace long-time servant John Achterberg and was the first member of the post-Jurgen Klopp backroom staff not previously tied to Arne Slot.