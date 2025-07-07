Liverpool’s recently departed goalkeeper coach to join Tottenham

Fabian Otte was a surprise departure from Liverpool’s backroom staff this summer, and he is now set to join Thomas Frank at Tottenham.

Otte only joined the club last summer as the head of goalkeeping, arriving to replace long-time servant John Achterberg.

The 34-year-old previously held positions at Hoffenheim, Burnley, Borussia Monchengladbach, and the United States and was Liverpool’s first staff addition not previously tied to Arne Slot.

But earlier this month, the club announced he was to depart alongside Claudio Taffarel, with Xavi Valero returning to the club as the new head of first-team goalkeeping.

It was a surprise development and he has not taken long to find a new club, with the BBC’s Sami Mokbel reporting Tottenham are to appoint the German as a member of Frank’s backroom staff.

Spurs parted ways with Ange Postecoglou at the end of the season after he ended their 17-year wait for a major trophy, with a summer overhaul following in north London.

Otte, therefore, is to replace goalkeeping coach Rob Burch at Spurs, who arrived at the same time as Postecoglou for the 2023/24 season.

Frank takes over at Tottenham after seven years at Brentford, who he guided into the Premier League and stabilised the club’s status in the English topflight.

As for Liverpool, their goalkeeping department has undergone an overhaul of its own over the last two years with Achterberg, Jack Robinson, Otte and Taffarel having all departed.

Alisson, meanwhile, will now be joined by Giorgi Mamardashvili and third-choice Freddie Woodman after Caoimhin Kelleher left for Brentford and Vitezslav Jaros spends the season on loan at Ajax.