As Jarell Quansah leaves Liverpool for Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth up to £35 million, he becomes the second-most expensive sale of an academy graduate in the club’s history.

Liverpool have a long history of producing talented young players who go on to achieve special things, both for the Reds and on pastures new.

During Jurgen Klopp‘s era, several youngsters flourished, from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones to the stars of 2024’s League Cup triumph. While not all of them stood the test of the time at Anfield, Liverpool at least make a tidy profit off their talent.

Here, we have listed the 10 highest fees Liverpool have got for academy graduates in their history.

We haven’t included anyone who made a senior appearance before joining the Reds, ruling out Sepp van Den Berg who moved to Brentford for £24m last year.

We have, though, featured those who joined the club at a very young age and developed their careers in Kirkby.

Of course, those prices don’t take into account inflation which would have drastically altered the list – Fowler would have cost far more than £11m, for example!

However, even taking into account the modern era’s absurd transfer fees, there are some pieces of business among the top 10 in which Liverpool certainly got the better deal.

The one that immediately stands out is Rhian Brewster‘s £23.5m transfer to Sheffield United in 2020.

The 20-year-old striker had been scoring for fun in the academy, but he had only started two first-team games and had never even scored a senior goal when Chris Wilder decided to take Brewster to Bramall Lane.

He has since scored just nine goals in 119 appearances for the Blades, with none of those strikers coming in his 40 Premier League showings.

While graduates have gone on develop into good players, Raheem Sterling, Neco Williams and Harry Wilson being notable successes, Liverpool do seem to know when they are right to sell their young talents.