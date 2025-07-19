The groundbreaking Liverpool football tournament, World in One City, is back for its fifth year and it is now bigger than ever.

The Women’s European Championships and, for some, the Club World Cup have been the two major footballing events that fans will have had their eyes drawn towards this summer.

However, on Merseyside, it has been the World in One City that has captured the imagination of the public, as 28 nations compete for the amateur version of the World Cup.

Established to bring together different Liverpool communities together in the spirit of football, the games are fiercely competitive and played to a high standard, with players representing the nations of their birth or family heritage.

Sam Goodall-Walker, one of the tournament’s organisers, told This Is Anfield: “This year we have 28 teams entering which is a record for us in terms of the tournament proper, but the twist is that it is a straight knockout.

“One bad game and it’s over! The excitement has been brilliant and now we are down to the last eight, starting Monday, July 24.

“It is great to see so many different nations and communities, with such vastly different backgrounds and journeys to Liverpool, come together to celebrate their differences through football.

“It really is the amateur football version of the World Cup!”

Originally hosted in Liverpool 8, an area full of diverse cultures that have arrived in the city down the years, the games are now being played on Jericho Lane in south Liverpool to allow for larger crowds, such is the tournament’s growing popularity.

The 28 sides to have reached the tournament proper are: England, Bangladesh, Albania, Guinea-Bissau, Wales, Jamaica, Vietnam, Brazil, Spain, Yemen, Ethiopia, Ireland, Namibia, Libya, Nigeria, Ghana, Iran, Zimbabwe, Italy, Chad, DR Congo, Ivory Coast, Somali Team, Rest of the World, Cameroon, Sudan, Portugal and the West Indies.

In 2024, Liverpool legend John Barnes, who played for England and was born in Jamaica, said: “It’s a great occasion because it’s bigger than football.

“It’s about people coming together, communities supporting each other. Showing how vibrant and diverse a community is.

“They have pride in their country, they have pride in themselves, they’re showing they love football, they love community spirit. They have brotherhood with other members of the community even though they are from other countries.”

Bruce Grobbelaar added: “World in One City, putting together this tournament, bringing so many diverse countries and people together.

“Liverpool is a diverse city, going way, way back. Football brings people together. Football is a global sport. This is a melting pot right here.”

This year also sees the introduction of the World in One City cricket tournament, with England, Wales, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Ireland and Sri Lanka all taking part in the T10 competition.