Luis Diaz and Alisson were unable to attend Diogo Jota‘s funeral in his hometown of Gondomar, but the Liverpool duo were present at his seventh-day mass.

Diaz and Alisson were among those most notably absent from the Liverpool delegation at the funeral for Jota and his brother Andre Silva on Saturday.

The pair were unable to attend due to prior commitments, with the goalkeeper writing on Instagram “once again, an ocean separates me from ‘saying goodbye’ to someone I love” having also missed his father’s funeral in 2021.

But Portuguese newspaper Jornal de Noticias report that both made their way to Gondomar on Wednesday for the brothers’ seventh-day mass.

They were able to pay their respects among a number of other figures from world football, including Jota’s former Portugal teammates Diogo Costa, Jose Sa, Andre Horta and Joao Mario and agent Jorge Mendes.

Ruben Neves, considered one of Jota’s closest friends, was also in attendance having carried the 28-year-old’s coffin at the funeral.

The seventh-day mass came the day after players reported back to the AXA Training Centre for the start of Liverpool’s pre-season.

It is unknown if Alisson was among those in Kirkby for day one of testing, with it often the case that goalkeepers are run through early sessions separately, but Diaz travelled back to the UK from Colombia on Monday.

Cody Gakpo was among those to lay a tribute to Jota at his memorial along 97 Avenue outside Anfield’s Main Stand on Wednesday.

The Dutchman was at the late striker’s funeral and has joined the likes of Arne Slot, Andy Robertson and former captain Jordan Henderson in making a public gesture to their friend.

Liverpool will kick off their pre-season schedule with a friendly away to Preston on Sunday, with the two clubs agreeing for the warmup game to go ahead as planned after talks following Jota’s death.

Special tributes will be made to the No. 20 throughout the afternoon at Deepdale, which is due to be broadcast on ITV1 in the UK.