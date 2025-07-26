Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez have both been left out of Liverpool’s squad to face AC Milan in Hong Kong, amid ongoing speculation around their futures.

With the Reds taking on Milan in a friendly, the pair were expected to be involved in some capacity given their inclusion on the pre-season tour of Asia.

In Liverpool’s first two friendlies, against Preston and Stoke, Nunez has scored a combined four goals, but Diaz hasn’t played a part in either match.

This comes amid mounting speculation that he will leave the club before the transfer window shuts, with Bayern Munich the club pursuing the Colombian.

While Bayern are in talks Diaz, This Is Anfield understands no firm new offer has been put in, after the German champion’s initial £58.5 million offer was swiftly rejected.

Nunez is also expected to depart and, having seen a move to Napoli fall through, journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that “internal talks [are] taking place (at Al-Hilal) over whether to approach Liverpool,” with new head coach Simone Inzaghi asking club officials to sign Nunez, according to newspaper Al Riyadh.

Neither the No. 7 nor the No. 9 are believed to be nursing any injuries, as both are in attendance at the Kai Tak Stadium and have been training as normal in recent days.

UPDATE: Arne Slot said Nunez was left out due to a minor fitness issue.

The same can’t be said of Joe Gomez; he has had to fly home due to “some Achilles problems,” Arne Slot told Liverpoolfc.com.

Alexis Mac Allister is also not involved in the friendly, as he continues his individual training programme to get back to full fitness following an issue Slot described as “not a big injury” at the end of last season.

Wataru Endo has also been omitted from the matchday squad due to illness.

Having only joined up with the squad on Thursday, new signing Hugo Ekitike will watch from the sidelines with reserve goalkeepers Armin Pecsi and Kornel Misciur.

Liverpool lineup vs. AC Milan (first half)

Liverpool: Alisson; Stephenson, Gravenberch, Van Dijk, Robertson; Morton, Elliott, Szoboszlai; Salah, Wirtz, Ngumoha

Substitutes: Woodman, Mamardashvili, Konate, Tsimikas, Kerkez, Frimpong, Bradley, Jones, Nyoni, Gakpo, Doak

A reminder that all of Liverpool’s new signings will be wearing temporary numbers and the club are playing in their old Nike kits ahead of Adidas’ unveiling next week.

