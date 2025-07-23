Luis Diaz is looking to leave Liverpool this summer, and with Bayern Munich expected to table a new offer, he is claimed to have asked the club to accept.

Diaz has already been subject of unsuccessful advances from both Bayern and Barcelona this summer, with Liverpool adamant their No. 7 is not for sale.

But with the 28-year-old making it clear he wishes to pursue other financial opportunities elsewhere there has been a shift in the club’s stance.

That is according to a report from BILD this week, with it claimed that Liverpool are now “willing to negotiate” as Bayern prepare a new offer.

Having seen a bid of €67 million (£58m) turned down earlier this month, Bayern are said to be ready to offer €75 million (£65m).

According to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra – considered a reliable source when it comes to Diaz – the forward has “requested that Liverpool, if they are not going to renew his contract (as promised in May), accept the offer.”

Writing on X, Sierra added: “The Colombian winger wants to improve his conditions and seize the opportunity with the German team.”

While Bayern’s proposed offer is just shy of the €80 million fee reports in Spain claimed was part of a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ between Diaz and Liverpool to facilitate a transfer, it would represent a significant profit for the club.

Not only would it mean recouping the £50 million paid to Porto in 2022, but with a further boost to the coffers and, crucially, their accounts to align with the Premier League‘s PSR restrictions.

However, Liverpool would clearly need to weigh that against the prospect of losing a crucial part of Arne Slot‘s attack.

Diaz would need an elite replacement

Diaz made 50 appearances for the Reds last season, starting 38 games, clocking the seventh-most minutes in the squad and providing 17 goals and five assists.

With Diogo Jota‘s passing and expected departures of both Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa, the club may see it as a gamble to allow their primary No. 9 option of the campaign just gone to also move on.

Clearly, if Diaz leaves, Liverpool would need a replacement, and both Real Madrid‘s Rodrygo and Lyon’s Malick Fofana have been touted as options.

It also raises the possibility of an outrageous move for Newcastle‘s Alexander Isak to go along with the imminent arrival of £79 million Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt.

With Ekitike set to become the seventh signing of an already record-breaking summer, it seems as though there could still be a lot more to come from Liverpool.