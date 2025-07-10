Luis Diaz‘s representatives are claimed to have held more talks with Bayern Munich‘s director of sport Max Eberl with the Liverpool winger open to a move.

Diaz’s situation is one of the more intriguing stories of the transfer window for Liverpool, with the No. 7 clearly a key player for Arne Slot but at an impasse over his contract.

It has been maintained that the club do not intend to hand the 28-year-old a new deal but they have also rejected approaches from both Barcelona and Bayern Munich over a transfer.

The perception is that Liverpool will position themselves to sell only if a significant offer lands, with Diaz making it clear he will consider his options.

To that end, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has claimed on X that the Colombian has communicated that “he is open to leaving Liverpool if a really exciting offer arrives.”

This follows similar claims from the Colombian press earlier in the week.

Plettenberg added that there have been “new talks” between Diaz’s camp and Bayern recruitment head Eberl, as the Bundesliga champions “remain keen.”

“There are still no agreements or offers,” the journalist emphasised. “It is complicated, but Bayern are trying.”

The matter is complicated not only by Liverpool’s desire to either hold onto Diaz or maximise his value, but also the tragic loss of Diogo Jota.

Clearly, the focus has been on honouring Jota, not least with sporting director Richard Hughes, assistant David Woodfine and FSG figureheads Michael Edwards and Julian Ward all attending the striker’s funeral last week.

But as Arne Slot and his squad report back for pre-season training this week, there will be a need to return to footballing matters at some stage.

That could include conversations with Diaz over his future, though it should be noted that having arrived back on Merseyside earlier this week he was then granted leave to attend Jota’s seventh-day mass in Portugal on Wednesday.

As mentioned Bayern are not the only club interested in the Colombia international, with Barcelona understood to have also made his signing a priority.

Speaking earlier this week, Diaz addressed speculation around his future, saying: “We’re in the process of negotiations, talking with the club, with Liverpool, with everyone who’s approaching us.

“But I’m very calm where I am, you know, very happy. Trying to make the best decision, now.”

He added: “We’ll see what can happen, for us and for the club. We’ll try to do our best and make the best decision.”