Luis Diaz Liverpool wages revealed – not what is claimed online

Luis Diaz had been speculated to earn considerably less than his Liverpool teammates, but the actual number is a lot more respectable than what was previously claimed.

When Diaz arrived at Anfield in a deal worth up to £50 million in 2022, it was dubiously claimed that he would earn a wage of just £55,000 per week.

It was a remarkably low figure to suggest, in the wider context of the modern game, and proved wide of the mark, with the Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst stating that “it’s understood the attacker earns around £140,000.”

Liverpool’s highest earners are Mohamed Salah, who earns around £480,000 a week, and Virgil van Dijk, on £400,000 per week, after signing their new two-year deals.

The likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo, meanwhile, are also believed to be within the bracket of £100,000 to £120,000 per week.

The 28-year-old is in the final two years of his current contract but the club’s reported stance is that they are not planning to open talks over a new deal.

Liverpool have rejected approaches from Barcelona and Bayern Munich this summer, in part likely due to an inability to meet their transfer fee demands and not wanting to strengthen a European rival.

It is understandable that Diaz and his representatives would be seeking improved terms after his best goal return at Anfield in a single season (17), but the club are not on the same page.

His age will be a factor and he is not the only player Liverpool will be having internal discussions over, with the contracts of Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Alisson and Joe Gomez also expiring in 2027.

Ibrahima Konate, meanwhile, is more of the priority with his terms running out next summer – the latest update at the start of June was that ‘progress’ had been made.

