Luis Diaz “makes it clear” he wants to join Bayern Munich

Luis Diaz has reportedly informed Liverpool of his desire to leave this summer and “made it clear” he wishes to join Bayern Munich if a deal can be struck.

Diaz is still slated to travel for their Liverpool’s pre-season tour of Asia next week, however this comes with major doubts over his future beyond the summer.

The No. 7 has attracted interest from both Barcelona and Bayern Munich, with the latter now seemingly his most likely destination having already made their first bid.

That offer, worth €67.5 million (£58.6m), was rejected but the Bundesliga champions are now putting together another proposal.

Fabrizio Romano writes on X that Bayern are “set to bid again very soon,” with Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reporting that Diaz has “made it clear to Liverpool that he would like to join Bayern if possible.”

“There is no full agreement between Bayern and Diaz yet. However, personal terms are not an issue, with a potential contract running at least until 2029,” Plettenberg wrote on X.

“It is now up to Bayern to reach an agreement with Liverpool.”

Liverpool have maintained that Diaz is not for sale this summer, having immediately rejected advances from both Bayern and Barcelona.

But it has been suggested that a fee in the region of €100 million (£86.7m) could tempt the Reds to sell, as that would meet his internal valuation.

The most Bayern have spent on a player came with the initial £100 million deal to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham in 2023, with that package reportedly rising to £120 million inclusive of add-ons.

Their second-biggest transfer was the £68 million move for Lucas Hernandez in 2019.

Given Diaz is 28 this is seen as arguably his last opportunity to secure a big contract, and it is clear if he does sign for Bayern he would be wanted for an immediate impact rather than as a long-term project.

It is not out of the realms of possibility that Bayern replicate their pursuit of a then-30-year-old Kane, though much could still depend on whether Liverpool even countenance a sale.