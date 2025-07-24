Bayern Munich are preparing their second offer to Liverpool for Luis Diaz, with the Bundesliga side reportedly considering a sell-on clause to sweeten the deal.

Diaz is currently with the Liverpool squad in Hong Kong and took part in an intense open training session at the Kai Tak Sports Park Stadium on Thursday.

But the Colombian has already informed the club of his desire to leave this summer following contact with both Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

While Barcelona have since moved on and completed the loan signing of Marcus Rashford, Bayern remain very much in the running.

BILD reported earlier this week that the German champions are set to offer as much as €75 million (£65.2m) for the forward, which is just shy of the €80 million (£69.5m) claimed to have been informally agreed between Liverpool and Diaz for his exit.

To make up the difference, BILD now claim that Bayern are discussing the inclusion of a sell-on clause – which would benefit Liverpool if the player were to move again.

“If he is sold to Saudi Arabia in, say, three years (Diaz is set to receive a four-year contract), Liverpool can [receive some of that fee],” it is explained.

Furthermore, Bayern are now “very optimistic that the deal can be finalised in the next seven to 10 days.”

It is claimed that Diaz’s agent, Raul Costa, spent “several days” on Merseyside prior to the trip to Asia “to negotiate and sound out the possibilities of a deal.”

Liverpool have already rejected a bid worth around £59 million for their No. 7 but they could seemingly do business for closer to that £69.5 million price tag.

The club have repeatedly stressed that Diaz is not for sale, but as with the reporting around Alexander Isak’s situation at Newcastle, that position is seemingly flexible.

If Liverpool were to part ways with last season’s first-choice striker, it would almost certainly require a top-level replacement being brought in.

That could well be Isak himself, with the Swede also having told his club that he prefers to leave this summer after an informal approach from the Premier League champions, who were willing to break the British transfer record for him.

Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa are also likely to depart along with Ben Doak, though Hugo Ekitike has already arrived from Eintracht Frankfurt.