Luis Diaz will reportedly look to leave Liverpool this summer, on a day that saw some Reds players return to pre-season testing after Diogo Jota‘s sad passing.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Diaz’s Liverpool future has been a big talking point, with moves to Barcelona and the Saudi Pro League both mooted.

Speaking on Sin Boleta on YouTube, Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra claimed that the 28-year-old will ask to leave the Reds for Barca or Bayern Munich if they don’t renew his contract.

“Lucho Diaz is going to tell Liverpool’s management: either renew my contract or let me leave, because I have an offer from Bayern and another from Barcelona,” Sierra said.

“He wants to stay if they renew his contract – he wants to improve his terms. But if they don’t renew him, then he wants to be allowed to go.”

Diaz’s current Liverpool deal runs until the summer of 2027, but despite a strong 2024/25 season, an extension appears unlikely.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

• Jota‘s tragic passing is set to be honoured by two murals on the streets around Anfield, with artists confirming their plans. He will never be forgotten, with tributes laid at the AXA Training Centre.

• Liverpool began pre-season testing at the AXA on Tuesday, with Mohamed Salah and Jeremie Frimpong among the first players to arrive.

• Liverpool have reportedly turned down an offer from Serie A champions Napoli for the signing of Darwin Nunez, with further bids expected for the Uruguayan.

• An Eberechi Eze move to Liverpool has been touted, with the Reds potentially looking to beat Arsenal to his signature. He could be a great addition!

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson, club chaplain Bill Bygrove, journalist Paul Gorst and The Anfield Wrap's Neil Atkinson all joined presenter Peter McDowall to reflect on the Portuguese's life in an hour-long tribute broadcast.

Elsewhere in the football world today

• Newcastle have reportedly agreed a £55 million fee with Nottingham Forest for the signing of winger Anthony Elanga (BBC Sport)

• Forest are thought to be interested in PSV winger Johan Bakayoko and have made an approach for him, no doubt seeing him as an Elanga replacement (Sky Sports)

• Villarreal striker Thierno Barry is said to be travelling to Merseyside in order to complete a £27 million move to Everton (Sky Sports)