Luis Diaz won’t be moving to Barcelona this summer, with Bayern Munich now readying a new offer for the Liverpool forward.

The 28-year-old’s future continues to be a major talking point, with the player reportedly having made it clear he wishes to leave the Reds.

Barcelona have been one of the clubs interested in signing Diaz but it now looks as though a switch to Spain is ruled out.

That’s because Man United winger Marcus Rashford is closing in on a season-long loan move to the Nou Camp.

Barca are willing to pay all the England international’s wages, with an option to buy him permanently next summer.

Bayern are now Diaz’s primary suitor and Fabrizio Romano reports that the German club are set to bid again, having had a reported £59 million bid rejected last week.

The Colombian is described as their “top target,” with Lyon’s Malick Fofana seen as a backup option – a player who has also been linked with a move to the Reds.

Bayern missed out on signing Florian Wirtz earlier this summer and with Jamal Musiala expected to be out for many months with a broken leg and dislocated ankle, a left-sided attacker is needed.

The Saudi Pro League now looks the only other realistic destination for Diaz, but he is holding out for Bayern, with Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg claiming as much.

• READ: Luis Diaz “makes it clear” he wants to join Bayern Munich

“Luis Diaz has not only informed Liverpool of his desire to leave, but has now also made it clear to LFC that he would like to join FC Bayern if possible,” Plettenberg wrote on X.

Opinion is likely to be split among Liverpool fans regarding Diaz’s future, with some considering him a major asset and others feeling he can be improved upon.

At 28, though, the Reds will surely consider selling him if Bayern’s next offer is significantly more than the aforementioned £59 million bid that was rejected.

The fact that he is keen on a new challenge plays a part, too, with Arne Slot unlikely to want an unhappy player in his squad.