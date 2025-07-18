While Luis Diaz remains in training at Liverpool, talk around a move to Bayern Munich is continuing to circulate, with the Colombian’s potential wages being reported.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Despite having had a £58.6 million bid rejected for Diaz, Bayern Munich are persisting in their pursuit of the Liverpool No. 7.

Reports from Germany, notably Christian Falk of Bild, suggest Liverpool will soon be forced to field another bid, with personal terms reportedly already agreed between Diaz and the Bundesliga champions.

Journalist Falk wrote that “bosses of Bayern are confident that there will be soon a meeting with Liverpool for negotiations,” before adding: “Bayern have an agreement with Diaz for a contract til 2029, [with a] salary of €14m plus add-ons per year.

That figure equates approximately to £233,000 per week, significantly more than his reported £140,000 per week at Liverpool.

Wages are likely to be the biggest factor behind the transfer talk this summer, with the 28-year-old pushing for the largest salary possible in Europe before he passes his career’s peak.

At Anfield, he has just two years remaining on his current contract, and Liverpool must decide whether to sell him now, wait and receive a lower fee next summer or offer him a new deal.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

• Bild report Liverpool’s first offer for Hugo Ekitike, of about £69m, was rejected, with Eintracht Frankfurt wanting £86m including add-ons

• Liverpool’s 2025/26 first-year scholars have signed their contracts – there are at least 10 this year, including academy director Alex Inglethorpe’s son, Finn Inglethorpe! More info here

• Two other youth players have agreed new contracts, This Is Anfield understands, with Wellity Lucky and Joe Bradshaw both signing long-term deals

• Florian Wirtz‘s father, Hans-Joachim Wirtz, has explained why his son chose to join Liverpool – and Bayern Munich ‘couldn’t hide their disappointment’, he told Der Spiegel!

• A new mural of Jerzy Dudek kissing the European Cup is being painted on Finchley Road in Anfield – there will be no spare walls left in L4 soon!

More from This Is Anfield Virgil van Dijk‘s influence in the dressing room has been incredible since arriving in 2018, and his authority now extends well beyond the pitch, even to the stadium’s announcer’s booth. Sam Millne spoke exclusively to the retiring voice of Anfield, George Sephton, about Van Dijk’s 10 songs requested for Liverpool’s Premier League title party, as well as the DJ’s 54-year career and decision to step down. READ: Revealed: 10 songs Virgil van Dijk picked for Liverpool’s Premier League celebration



Elsewhere in the football world today

• Man United have agreed an initial £65m deal, plus £5m of add-ons, to sign Brentford‘s Bryan Mbeumo – a good player but is he worth the price?

• West Ham have agreed personal terms with Kyle Walker-Peters to sign him on a free transfer following the 28-year-old’s Southampton exit (BBC Sport)

• Rapper and producer Snoop Dogg is joining Luka Modric as a co-owner and investor in Swansea City – not a sentence you thought would read today, I bet!