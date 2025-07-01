Man City have only just ended their 2024/25 season after being knocked out of the Club World Cup by Al Hilal, while Liverpool return for pre-season in a week.

Jurgen Klopp recently labelled FIFA’s Club World Cup as “the worst idea ever implemented in football” due to the lack of rest for players, a stance Pep Guardiola could not dispute.

“Maybe in November, December or January it will be a disaster, we are exhausted and the World Cup has destroyed us,” the City boss said before his side were knocked out in the round of 16.

City lost 4-3 in extra time to Al Hilal in a hot and humid climate to signal the end of their 2024/25 season, more than five weeks after Liverpool signed off with a trophy parade.

The unrelenting calendar means City played four matches in two weeks in the United States, and now will have a short break before returning to prepare for their season opener on August 16.

In the meantime, Arne Slot‘s squad have been enjoying their downtime around the world before reporting back for training on July 8, more than six weeks after their 2024/25 season concluded.

Despite the financial incentives, Liverpool were ultimately in the envious position of being able to watch on as other European clubs battle testing conditions in a needless competition.

• READ: Napoli “unable to agree” Nunez transfer fee – but talks continue

There will be a host of onlookers in the Premier League who wish City extended their stay in the summer’s competition, with accumulative fatigue bound to take its toll despite their new signings.

The Club World Cup will have formed part of Guardiola’s pre-season preparations but his players will need to report back to training with enough time to be ready for Wolves – it leaves little time for rest.

They have been non-stop since last summer, and now there is another season and summer World Cup to come.

Moreover Rodri, on his comeback from an ACL injury, had to be subbed off against Al Hilal with a fitness complaint to further compound their woes after a trophy-less season which now ensures they will no longer don the Club World Cup badge on their kits – at long last!

Chelsea are, therefore, the last remaining Premier League side in the competition and will face Palmeiras in the quarter-final on Saturday – three days before Liverpool report back to training.