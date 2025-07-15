Mateta, Nkunku, Rodrygo – Liverpool transfer reports explained

Aside from Alexander Isak, Liverpool are being linked to a host of other attackers in the transfer market, with at least one more required if Luis Diaz departs.

Despite having already signed Florian Wirtz for a British record fee, as well as bringing in Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez for £29.5 million and £40m respectively, Liverpool’s spending doesn’t appear to be slowing.

The Reds have now made an approach for Isak, with Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike acting as a pawn in Liverpool and Newcastle‘s transfer dealings.

Meanwhile, Diaz has been the subject of a bid from Bayern Munich, and if the Colombian were to move, it could trigger further players to arrive at Anfield this summer.

Among others, surprise names Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson have both been linked, with Liverpool lining up potential replacements should Diaz depart.

Potential incomings

Jean-Philippe Mateta – Crystal Palace

Report: Foot Mercato reported that Liverpool are “keen” on the Palace striker and “his agent also met with Liverpool representatives in Paris.”

Probability: The reports haven’t yet been corroborated from a UK source and at this point, the rumour feels like agent talk. For a cut price, though, Liverpool could consider a move, especially if Diaz and Darwin Nunez were to both move on.

Rodrygo – Real Madrid

Report: Various sources in Europe, including RMC Sport, have reported that Rodrygo is on Liverpool’s radar as a left-wing replacement, should Diaz leave for Bayern Munich.

Probability: While nothing concrete has yet been circulated, we do know that the Reds have liked the Brazilian for a long time and almost signed him when he was 16 years old.

Christopher Nkunku – Chelsea

Report: French newspaper l’Equipe report that Liverpool are interested in Nkunku, who would cost about £35m.

Probability: This is another deal which would look a lot more likely if Diaz were to leave this summer. At the moment, this doesn’t seem like a transfer Liverpool would be chasing.

Nicolas Jackson – Chelsea

Report: Jackson is a player whom sporting director Richard Hughes “liked when he was with Bournemouth,” but a transfer is unlikely to happen as he is a Chelsea player, as reported by the Athletic.

Probability: Can’t see Chelsea selling or Liverpool buying, to be honest!

Alexander Isak – Newcastle

Report: Liverpool “have communicated their interest to do a deal in the region of £120m,” reported David Ornstein of the Athletic.

Probability: Given it has now become clear Liverpool are willing to spend the money, the chances of this happening have shot up. Nunez’s exit would make it even more likely.

Hugo Ekitike – Eintracht Frankfurt

Report: Newcastle have bid £69m, according to Fabrizio Romano, but Liverpool “can enter the race” if the Reds don’t sign Isak. Sky Sports‘ northeast journalists, meanwhile, say “Liverpool are set to turn their attentions” to Ekitike.

Probability: It seems Newcastle have effectively been left with the choice of selling Isak for a massive fee and signing Ekitke, or keeping Isak for one more year and letting Ekitike go to Liverpool, should the Reds decide he is worth the fee.

Marc Guehi – Crystal Palace

Report: The Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe wrote, a month ago, that Liverpool were to “make a significant offer” while the Mail‘s Lewis Steele later said the Reds could “lowball” Palace at £30m.

Probability: Things have gone quiet on this front since it was reported that Palace want £65m. With just a year left on his deal, this could happen towards the end of this window for around £35m or next year for free.

Eberechi Eze – Crystal Palace

Report: The Independent‘s Miguel Delaney wrote that sources “close to the situation” around Eze’s future “believe Liverpool may yet activate [their] long-standing interest.”

Probability: It is unclear if links with Eze are substantial or not as there is a chance Liverpool are simply being used to accelerate talks with Arsenal, but their interest would certainly make sense given he is another attacking, left-sided player.

Potential outgoings

Luis Diaz

Report: Liverpool have rejected a £58.6m bid from Bayern Munich, with the German champions now preparing another offer, report Sky Germany.

Probability: For Liverpool to sell Diaz, given their other losses in forward areas this summer, it would take a big fee and for the Reds to have someone lined up as a replacement.

Darwin Nunez

Report: Nunez remains of interest to Napoli and Al Hilal, with it “expected that a move for him will progress again soon,” according to the Athletic.

Probability: Napoli have now moved for Udinese forward Lorenzo Lucca and you would assume that Nunez won’t now be moving there unless Liverpool were to drop their asking price.

Ibrahima Konate

Report: The Real Madrid links to Konate have been ramping up and Los Blancos are “working on a deal to sign” him next year, reporter Romano told DAZN.

Probability: Having already sold Jarell Quansah this summer, Liverpool shouldn’t sell Konate. However, with just a year on his contract left, we are already seeing how this could play out very similarly to Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s exit.

Harvey Elliott

Report: “Preparations for a move are being conducted” and “there is optimism at West Ham that a deal will be possible,” report the Guardian.

Probability: While Elliott has admitted it might be time to leave Liverpool, it would surely take a proposal from an enticing project to prise him from Merseyside. Do West Ham offer that?

Tyler Morton

Report: In addition, the Guardian say that West Ham “are also considering” a move for Morton.

Probability: Morton is a technically excellent player and is more than capable of being a Premier League player. This could happen if enough money is offered.