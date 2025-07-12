Napoli ‘reduce contact’ for Darwin Nunez transfer – Italian report claims

Napoli have reportedly ‘reduced’ their contact Liverpool over the possible transfer for Darwin Nunez as they close in on signing Udinese’s Lorenzo Lucca.

Napoli emerged as the leading candidate to sign Nunez this summer and as recently as Friday, Liverpool journalist David Lynch described the talks between clubs as “ongoing.”

And Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport claimed Napoli have offered a deal worth an initial €55 million (£47.5m) rising to €60 million (£51.8m) with add-ons.

But late on Friday, Sky Sports Italy contradicted those reports by claiming Napoli have “now reduced their contact with Liverpool over Nunez” as they instead pursue Lucca.

They state the Serie A champions are “close to finalising” the signing of the 24-year-old striker in a deal worth in the region of €34 million (£29.3m), considerably less than what Liverpool want for Nunez.

It would, however, not be a surprise to see this used as an attempt to strengthen their hand at the negotiating table as they look to show Liverpool they have a cheaper alternative.

With Victor Osimhen expected to depart in a deal worth €75 million (£64.8m), Richard Hughes and Co. will know the Italian side will soon be ready to reinvest and will hold firm.

Napoli are due to return for pre-season on July 17 and they will be eager to have their new striker ready for Antonio Conte on the first day.

Nunez had given the green light to push ahead with a deal, but Napoli must meet Liverpool’s demands if they are to get the final go-ahead or pursue an alternative, as Sky Sports Italy claim they are.

The Uruguayan has reported back for pre-season with the Reds but Arne Slot had expressed his frustration with the No. 9 throughout last season, leading to only one start in the final 19 games.