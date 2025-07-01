Napoli are reportedly still in conversations with Liverpool over the transfer of Darwin Nunez, but they have been unable to agree a fee that matches demands in excess of £55 million.

Liverpool are ready to part ways with Nunez this summer and re-invest in a new No. 9, but they have been holding firm on their valuation when it comes to Napoli’s interest.

The Italian champions were previously described as the “most serious contenders” for Nunez’s signature, with the Uruguayan open to a move.

As per the Athletic, though, the two clubs have “been unable to agree on the fee” with Liverpool not prepared to cut too many loses after signing Nunez in an £85 million deal in 2022.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano on YouTube, “conversations continue and are ongoing with Napoli,” though their current stance is that the “transfer fee is too high.”

“Liverpool want more than €65m (£55.7m), probably in excess of €70m (£60m),” Romano explains, which Napoli believes is “excessive.”

It is why they are reportedly simultaneously working on a deal for Italian striker Lorenzo Lucca, who will demand in the region of £26 million – half of Liverpool’s asking price for Nunez.

Napoli remain at the table with Liverpool but a compromise will need to be found if one club wants the striker and the other does not want a considerable loss on their previous record transfer.

Richard Hughes has shown this summer he will not wilt when it comes to the figures, having already banked £66 million for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhin Kelleher, Jarell Quansah and Nat Phillips.

Nunez has three years left on the contract he signed in 2022 and has also attracted interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, though his reported preference is to remain in Europe.

Liverpool will have to accept a loss on the 25-year-old but they do not need to bow to any unrealistic demands when it comes to moving on their No. 9 this summer.

They will not want it to drag on too long, however, as they will need to source Nunez’s replacement – Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike has been touted while links to Alexander Isak persist.