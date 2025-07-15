Liverpool are making their move for Alexander Isak, with the Reds reportedly about to bid £130 million for the Newcastle striker.

Newcastle “bracing themselves” Alexander Isak bid

Following the Athletic‘s report that Liverpool have “communicated their interest to do a deal in the region of £120m” for Isak, subsequent stories quickly began to break that Newcastle are now preparing to receive a bid.

The Times‘ northern sports correspondent, Martin Hardy, wrote that Newcastle are “bracing themselves” for an offer “that could be in the region of £130m.”

While sources in the north east are insisting that Isak is not for sale and that Liverpool haven’t made ‘formal contact’ with Newcastle, Hardy noted how the Magpies’ move for Hugo Ekitike was triggered by talks with Isak.

He wrote: “The agent of Isak met Eddie Howe, the Newcastle head coach, at the club’s training ground this month. Newcastle had been eager to discuss a new deal to make the Sweden striker the best paid player in the club’s history.

“Since that meeting Newcastle have embarked on their own move to sign the Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike for what would be a club record fee.”

While Newcastle reporters have relayed the line that Ekitike would be signed to play alongside Isak, the logical suggestion to make would be that the Frenchman is being recruited as their replacement No. 9.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

• Liverpool have rejected a £58.6m bid for Luis Diaz from Bayern Munich, reported the Athletic – journalist David Ornstein added that Diaz has “made it clear to the club he wants to leave”

• Real Madrid are “working on a deal” to sign Ibrahima Konate, wrote Fabrizio Romano – looking to sign another Liverpool player on a free transfer, they really are a pain!

• Colin Stewart has joined Liverpool from Rangers as assistant goalkeeping coach – he replaces Claudio Taffarel and will work alongside Xavi Valero in the department

• Paul Doyle, the man accused of deliberately driving a car into a crowd of fans after the Premier League title parade, has appeared in court and had his trial date set for November 24

More from This Is Anfield Joanna Durkan was at Deepdale on Sunday and wrote a touching piece about the emotion of the occasion for players and fans: “I had to on more than one occasion hold back the tears as I watched our fans sing Jota’s song on repeat, no more so than after the final whistle as players and supporters stood in unison. “Time was suspended at that very moment. They needed us and we needed them. “They had done their job and they then ceased to be players, they were mere mortals still in the depths of grieving their friend and they, foremost, needed that connection. “The last time they faced a stand of Liverpool fans, merely 49 days previous, they had the Premier League trophy in their arms on one of the happiest days of their lives. “That juxtaposition of emotion was not lost on me as I watched the tragically poignant moment unfold, nor was the pride in the players and everyone at the club as they continue to grapple with the unimaginable.” READ: Liverpool fans gave the players the embracing hug we all needed at Deepdale



Elsewhere in the football world today

• Brentford have completed the signing of former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson on a two-year deal after leaving Ajax – for the first time since his exit, the Reds will face him in October

• Ex-Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has had his contract at Besiktas terminated early – could a Premier League return be on the cards?

• According to Sky Sports, Nottingham Forest have written to Tottenham and Morgan Gibbs-White‘s agent “threatening legal action over what they believe was an unlawful approach for the player, and a breach of confidentiality laid out in the player’s contract”