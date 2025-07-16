It has been a busy day on the Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike transfer front, with Liverpool and Newcastle battling over the pair.

Liverpool have made an official approach for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Ekitike, according to the reliable David Ornstein of The Athletic.

That comes after reports that the Reds are willing to break their transfer record for Isak this summer, seeing the duo as their two priority No. 9 options.

Now, according to the Telegraph‘s Luke Edwards, Newcastle are “pushing” to sign Ekitike themselves, “in the hope of” pairing him with Isak, seeing a £65 million bid rejected.

It is described as a “strong response” to Liverpool, with the Magpies “determined to deliver a power play of their own.”

It’s fair to say that Liverpool are adopting a bullish approach, making it clear that they will look to sign Ekitike from under Newcastle‘s nose if they can’t get Isak.

The Reds are acting like the biggest team in the country – frankly, it’s great to see!

• Reports from Spain suggest that Liverpool are now ready to do “everything in their power” to sign Real Madrid winger Rodrygo. He would be a Luis Diaz upgrade!

• Darwin Nunez‘s rumoured move to Napoli is now OFF, but Saudi Pro League clubs have made an “initial approach” for the Uruguayan.

• Liverpool are close to appointing Man United youth coach Simon Wiles as their new U18s head coach. He is a highly-rated figure!

• Alexis Mac Allister was absent from Liverpool’s 28-man squad in pre-season training on Tuesday, with the Reds No. 10’s fitness still being managed carefully

• Chris Kavanagh has been confirmed as the referee for Liverpool’s Community Shield clash with Crystal Palace on August 10, with the dreaded Paul Tierney on VAR!

More from This Is Anfield This Is Anfield have spoken to Palace fan David Matthews to get the lowdown on Liverpool target Marc Guehi, including his key assets: “In terms of Guehi’s main strengths, firstly his composure and his confidence in his defending; he very rarely gets rattled in situations when he’s under pressure. “He’s an elite one vs. one defender on the ground. Ground duels, in terms of the percentages he wins most games, are normally in the high 80s or 90s so he very rarely loses his ground duels. “And, for me, the biggest one is probably his organisational leadership skills, as well as his understanding of positioning – he very rarely gets exposed or caught out of position. “His leadership skills for someone who is only just 25 is quite impressive.” READ: Marc Guehi transfer would be “elite” solution for Liverpool – “he rarely gets rattled”



• United’s pursuit of Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo has reportedly stalled, with the Bees now holding out for as much as £70m for the Cameroonian (Guardian)

• United are said to be monitoring Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, seeing him as an option to bring in this summer (Times)

• Bournemouth have completed the signing of Chelsea backup goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic in a £25 million move.

• Ipswich have reportedly rejected Brentford‘s £35 million offer for winger Omari Hutchinson. Could they see him as an ideal Mbeumo replacement? (BBC Sport)