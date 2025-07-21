Liverpool saw Darwin Nunez score a hat-trick in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Stoke on Sunday, but that was not the only talking point to emerge from the 5-0 win.

With nearly two weeks between organised pre-season friendlies, Liverpool organised a behind-closed-doors match at the AXA against Championship opposition, with 23 different players used.

Alisson was one of three first-team players not involved – the others being Luis Diaz and Alexis Mac Allister – as Nunez, Rio Ngumoha and Federico Chiesa got on the scoresheet.

First half XI: Mamardashvili; Szoboszlai, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Nyoni, Jones, Wirtz; Salah, Ngumoha, Nunez

Second half XI: Mamardashvili (Pecsi 59′); Bradley, Konate, Tsimikas, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Endo, Gakpo; Frimpong, Doak (Stephenson 74′), Chiesa

Subs not used: Misciur, Pilling

Goals: Nunez (3), Ngumoha, Chiesa

It is still only pre-season, thus positions and any Slot experiments cannot be read into too much, but they still offer discussion points as we inch closer to the season opener.

Here are seven talking points from Sunday’s behind-closed-doors friendly.

No Luis Diaz, but he did make tour squad

Diaz was not involved on Sunday but has travelled to Hong Kong with the squad amid bids from Bayern Munich for his services.

Initially, his absence was interpreted as edging closer to an exit as neither club would want to risk an injury, but he has since travelled to the other side of the world with Liverpool.

Chiesa, meanwhile, was reportedly left behind due to a minor issue after scoring in the 88th minute and playing 45 minutes with an exit on the cards for the Italian.

We can read more into Diaz’s situation if he is, again, left out on Saturday against AC Milan.

Dominik Szoboszlai at right-back

When the initial team leak dropped, many anticipated Curtis Jones to be the right-back for the first half, but it was instead Dominik Szoboszlai.

He took up a very advanced position and set up Nunez’s second from the wide position.

We cannot read too much into positions this early in pre-season, but it did hint more at Slot’s thoughts for the full-back role – which can flip dependent on choice of personnel.

The overlap and versatility of Slot’s options give him the license to be flexible on the right and left, with a back three of sorts created in possession – in this case it included Andy Robertson.

One to watch develop as the summer goes on!

Rio Ngumoha seeing plenty of game time

After 45 minutes at Preston, Ngumoha was given another half of football alongside regular first-team players – including new signing Florian Wirtz.

The 16-year-old is not short on confidence and looks to have grown into his body over the summer, with Slot showing early signs of trust in utilising him in his natural role on the left wing.

This Is Anfield understands he will not go on loan and is considered part of the first-team squad this season, and early performances have underlined why that decision has been made.

He is developing nicely and the upcoming two-stop tour of Asia will offer more timely challenges.

Florian Wirtz as the No. 10

Wirtz is a natural No. 10 and his ‘debut’ offered glimpses at what we can expect and that’s a composed operator who quickly sees and finds passing lanes.

He can operate on the left wing, versatility that Slot desires, but on this occasion we saw him occupy the No. 10 position and move himself intelligently into the half spaces.

A player that never looks to be overcome by pressure, Mo Salah, Hugo Ekitike and Co. will be licking their lips.

Alisson not in the picture

Alisson has been training with his teammates but has yet to be involved in match simulation this summer having been omitted from both friendlies so far.

The Brazilian has fresh competition this season in Giorgi Mamardashvili and has seen his close ally Claudio Taffarel depart, lending itself to concerns over his role moving forward.

It is peculiar, but he has travelled with the squad to Hong Kong and will be expected to feature more prominently moving forward with less than a month before the new season kicks off.

Jeremie Frimpong on the wing

Jeremie Frimpong will be just as much of an attacking option as he will be at right-back, especially when Salah departs for AFCON over Christmas.

He was deployed as the right winger against Stoke with Conor Bradley behind him, and safe to say the Dutchman has pace to burn – a quality that we needed an injection of this summer, and we’ve got it!

Frimpong was utilised as a typical right-back at Preston, giving Slot an early look at his capabilities along the right flank in the first weeks of pre-season.

Darwin Nunez strikes again

Four goals in two pre-season outings for Nunez, who has been taking his chances nicely across his 90 minutes of action so far – scoring his hat-trick against Stoke inside the first 20 minutes.

How long he will be in the shirt remains to be seen, though, after Liverpool agreed a deal worth up to £79 million for Ekitike, who is expected to join the squad in Hong Kong later this week.

It is nice to see the Uruguayan with some confidence restored but his No. 9 shirt still looks destined to be donned by another for 2025/26.