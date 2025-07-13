Diogo Jota was in hearts and minds on Sunday as Deepdale hosted an emotional tribute to Liverpool’s late striker during a 3-1 win over Preston.

Preston 1-3 Liverpool

Pre-Season Friendly (1) | Deepdale

July 13, 2025

Goals: Lindsay 83′; Bradley 33′, Nunez 53′, Gakpo 88′

1. Thank you, Preston

When Preston North End arranged this friendly meeting with Liverpool, they could not have imagined that their opponents would be in the early stages of the grieving process following a tragic loss.

But the Lancashire club could not have assumed the responsibility of helping the Reds in their time of need with more class than that shown at Deepdale on Sunday.

From a special, heart-warming rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone to joining in Diogo Jota‘s song in the 20th minute, Preston’s players, staff and fans did everything they could to show their support.

These gestures are sure to live long in the memory of everyone associated with Liverpool.

2. Ngumoha excites

It pays to be wary of hyping young talents too much given that, in some instances, the pressure to live up to the expectations created can have a negative impact on a player’s career.

Yet if Liverpool wanted to keep a lid on the excitement around Rio Ngumoha, they would not have been handing him a first-team debut at the age of 16 last season.

And perhaps the club acknowledge that might be impossible anyway given just how good the teenager looks whenever he takes to the pitch.

In this latest latest senior outing, Ngumoha tormented his full-back with a display of brilliant dribbling, and also offered end product in crafting Conor Bradley‘s opening goal.

Despite his tender years, the 16-year-old has every chance of picking up games this season, particularly in the domestic cups.

3. New full-backs impress

Though they were only given 45 minutes on the pitch at Deepdale, Liverpool’s two new full-back signings underlined exactly what they will bring to this team: electric pace.

Milos Kerkez showed he will be the perfect foil for any winger who wishes to cut in off their flank, constantly offering himself on the overlap yet always being in place to defend.

And Frimpong did much the same on the other side, while also contributing impressively in defence on occasion – a part of his game that has received much scrutiny since signing.

Clearly, there is much more to come from both players as they continue to settle, but this was an encouraging start to their time at Anfield.

4. Woodman not just making up the numbers

He may have joined Liverpool as a third-choice goalkeeper, but Freddie Woodman showed on his debut that he is fully capable of deputising in the event of an injury crisis between the sticks.

The 28-year-old made some smart stops during his second-half outing, and even showed quality with the ball at his feet.

None of that will come as a surprise to Preston fans, who have seen Woodman up close over the last three seasons prior to his departure to Anfield.

But for Liverpool supporters, this was welcome evidence that, despite changes in the goalkeeping department this summer, they are just as strong in that position as they were last season.

5. Lots to look forward to from tour

With the first friendly of the summer done, the Reds will now get ready to head out on tour to continue their preparations for the new campaign, and there is a lot to look forward to from that stage of the pre-season.

Fans are certain to know more about this summer’s signings after those two further friendlies, and will be looking forward to a first glimpse of Florian Wirtz in particular.

There will also be more opportunities for the club’s young players, with Arne Slot facing some tough decisions over which ones head out to Asia.

For all that this summer will be defined by the tragic loss of Diogo Jota, there will be plenty for Liverpool fans to enjoy over the coming weeks, too.