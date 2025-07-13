Liverpool face Preston in their first friendly of pre-season on an afternoon that will see tributes to the late Diogo Jota. We’re live from Deepdale with the latest.
Preston vs. Liverpool
Pre-season (1) | Deepdale
July 13, 2025 | 3pm (BST)
Kickoff at Deepdale is 3pm (UK).
Today’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by messaging in the comments below.
Watch Preston vs. Liverpool – Live Online Streams
Team
Liverpool: Mamardashvili; Bradley, Gomez, Stephenson, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Nyoni; Salah, Ngumoha, Chiesa
Subs: Woodman, Pecsi, Nallo, Frimpong, Kerkez, Robertson, Endo, Jones, Pilling, Morrison, Doak, Koumas, Gakpo, Nunez
Liveblog
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments