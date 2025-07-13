QUIZ: 15 head-to-head questions from Liverpool’s record books

Liverpool’s history is steeped in silverware and legendary players, and we want to see how well you know the club’s record books with our latest quiz.

Hundreds of players have walked through the doors at Anfield throughout Liverpool’s long and illustrious history, making their mark one way or another.

But can you identify who the man in question is pertaining to games played, goals scored or transfer fees when they are pitted against another Red?

Liverpool’s all-time record books are littered with star names, from Ian Rush, Steven Gerrard and Mo Salah – but here, we dive a little deeper than those who top the record lists.

From the pre-Premier League era to present day, no player is off-limits. Good luck!

15 questions for you!

Finished that? Try some of these!