QUIZ: Liverpool’s ONE-goal club – can you correctly identify them?

Scoring goals is not always for everyone at a football club and sometimes you get the honour just once, and we want to see if you can pick out members of Liverpool’s one-goal club.

Irrespective of the position you play on the pitch, there is always the possibility of scoring a goal – though some are, admittedly, trickier than others!

On the flip side of the coin, some players will arrive at a club thinking goals will be in abundance for them, but it does not come to fruition much to the frustration of everyone.

Liverpool have a famous list of goalscorers throughout their illustrious history, but in this quiz we want to see if you can pick out which players have scored only one goal for the club.

Your job is simple, decide if they have scored one goal or not. Good luck!

Which players are members of the 1-goal club?

Finished that? Try some of these!